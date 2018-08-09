Heavy bullocks in good demand at Co-Op

On Friday, there was a better demand for heavy cattle, both heifers and bullocks at Rathfriland Co-Op.

50% of the bullocks sold at over £1000 each. A top per kilo of 219 in this category was paid for a 504k Lim at £1090 from Clough. The best quality heifers for weeks saw a 554k Lim sell at £1100, 532k at £1080 and 564k at £1030. A top per kilo of 209p for a 440k Ch at £920. Over 100 weanlings saw a 432k Ch sell at £870 from Ballyward with a 346k Lim at £840 from Banbridge. A larger entry of sucklers sold to £1350 from Ballymartin. A special entry of breeding bulls sold to £1000 followed by £930, £900 and £900. Dropped calves sold to £390 for an Angus heifer from Katesbridge followed by £350, £340 and £340. 9 month old sturks sold to £465.

DROPPED CALVES: Katesbridge farmer Strong Angus, £465, £390, £350, £340 and £340. Crossgar farmer 2 Lim heifers, £265 and £255. Ballyholland farmer Sim bulls £260 and £230. Seafin farmer: £260 and £215. Kilkeel farmer £240 twice. Newry farmer: £230. Cabra farmer £270, £255, £230 and £215 twice.

WEANLINGS: Ballyward farmer 432k at £870. Banbridge farmer 346k at £840, 344k at £810, 350k at £740. Hillsborough farmer 424k at £800, 406k at £784, 382k at £685. Ardarragh farmer 310k at £680, 294k at £620. Dechoment farmer 316k at £650, 304k at £620. Ballymartin farmer 230k at £460.

HEIFERS: Castlewellan farmer 554k at £1100, 532k at £1080, 488k at £995, 474k at £970. Clough farmer 564k at £1030, 488k at £970, 500k at £970, 466k at £940, 486k at £930, 440k at £920, 494k at £900. Kilkeel farmer 540k at £970.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS: Suckler stock sold to £1350 for cows with young calves followed by £1130 with a pen of 16 springing heifers to £960. Young breeding Sim bulls to £1000. Holstein cull cows to £760 for 664k.

BULLOCKS: Rathfriland farmer 512k at £1170, 578k at £1025, 590k at £1020, 536k at £1000. Ballyroney farmer 626k at £1155, 646k at £1150, 550k at £1000, 584k at £950. Clough farmer 576k at £1100, 504k at £1090, 508k at £1080, 524k at £1005, 496k at £1000. Second Ballyroney farmer 554k at £1030, 530k at £940. Bryansford farmer 584k at £1130, 530k at £980, 492k at £940.

There were 1366 sheep entered in Tuesday’s sale which saw 219 fat ewes maintain their recent good trade to a top of £100 per head. Lambs were a slower trade with a top of £90 on 3 occasions for 26k from Corbally, 25.8k from Benraw and 27k from Lisnacree. 254 breeding hoggets were slower to clear with a top of £132 per head.

LAMBS: Corbally farmer 26k at £90. Benraw farmer 25.8k at £90. Lisnacree farmer 27k at £90. Tanvalley farmer 24.4k at £89.50. Hilltown farmer 24k at £88. Ardkeragh farmer 25k at £88. Mulladrin farmer 24.7k at £87. Downpatrick farmer 22.5k at £84. Dromara farmer 22k at £84.50. Ballyward farmer 21k at £78 and 22.5k at £82.

FAT EWES: Ringsend farmer £100. Lurganreagh farmer £97. Killysorrell farmer £92 and £90. Donaghcloney farmer £92 and £91. Ballyward farmer £85. Edenagarry farmer £85 and £84.

BREEDERS: Ballyward farmer £132 and £130. Cabra farmer £130, £130, £128, £125, £118. 2 and 3 year old ewes to £112 and from £92 up.

Another special entry of Suffolk X Cheviot hogget next Tuesday 14th August.