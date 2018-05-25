Heavy cattle sell to £1,345 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A seasonal entry of cattle ring at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 280 for a Charolais 362kg at £915, mediumweights sold from 210 to 256 for a Charolais 410kg at £1,050, heavy weights sold from 190 to 225 for a Limousin 510kg at £1,150 and sold up to £1,345 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 326kg £915, Limousin 510kg at £1,150, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 366kg at £1,010, Charolais 380kg at £1,020, Charolais 410kg at £1,050, Simmental 398kg at £1,000, Charolais 446kg at £1,075, Rosslea producer Charolais 376kg at £980, Charolais 352kg at £875, Charolais 404kg at £980, Dungannon producer Simmental 446kg at £1,085 and Cullybunekey producer Limousin 606kg at £1,345, Aberdeen Angus 566kg at £1,220, Simmental 560kg at £1,210.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,040 paid for a 409kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £940 for a 398kg Simmental.

Ruling prices: Lisnaskea producer 241kg Charolais bull at £750, 315kg Belgian Blue heifer at £725, 279kg Limousin heifer at £700, 268kg Limousin heifer at £680, Tempo producer 341kg Charolais steer at £905, 337kg Charolais heifer at £800, 272kg Charolais bull at £770, 267kg Limousin bull at £735, 272kg Charolais heifer at £700, Belleek producer 396kg Charolais steer at £940, 327kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £830, 292kg Simmental bull at £725, Lisbellaw producer 273kg Charolais bull at £765, 289kg Limousin bull at £815, 232kg Limousin heifer at £700, 340kg Charolais heifer at £780, Enniskillen producer 258kg Charolais heifer at £670, 309kg Charolais heifer at £735, Derrygonnelly producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £775, 309kg Charolais heifer at £735, 310kg Charolais heifer at £765, 290kg Charolais heifer at £730, Garrison producer 368kg Limousin bull at £890, 356kg Limousin bull at £840, 398kg Simmental heifer at £940, Derrylin producer 409kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 466kg Charolais heifer at £960, 337kg Limousin steer at £870, 353kg Charolais steer at £900, 334kg Charolais steer at £860, 461kg Charolais steer at £1,030 and Kesh producer 200kg Charolais heifer at £525, 227kg Charolais bull at £570, 231kg Limousin heifer at £520, 205kg Charolais bull at £840.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Aughanacloy producer Charolais bull at £580, Trillick producer Limiusin bull at £500, Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £480, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £380, Dungannon producer Limousin heifer at £380, Aughanacloy producer Simmental bull at £375, Boho producer Shorthorn bull at £365, Lisbellaw producer Hereford heifer at £345, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Ballinamallard producer Limousin heifer at £345, Lisbellaw producer Hereford heifer at £330, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £330, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £335 and Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £325, Friesian bull at £130, Friesian bull at £120.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh proucer Charolais cow with bull at £1,820, Omagh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,580, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,520, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,500 and Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1340, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,250, Belgian Blue cow wth bull at £1,260, Belgian Blue springing cow at £1,090.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 207pk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,240 and to a top price of £1,285.

Medium weights from 192-228ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1,025.

Light weights from 196-234 for a 335kg Charolais at £785.

Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais at £1,265, 600kg Charolais at £1,240, 565kg Charolais at £1,220, Rosslea producer 640kg Charolais at £1,285, 540kg Charolais at £1,180, 600kg Charolais at £1,235, Maguresbridge producer 610kg Charolais at £1,240, Enniskillen producer 560kg Limousin at £1,165, 460kg Charolais at £1,080, 490kg Charolais at £1,090, Kesh producer 530kg Charolais at £1,105 and Newtownbutler producer 515kg Charolais at £1,140, 540kg Charolais at £1,145, 520kg Charolais at £1,105.

Fat cows

Another tremendous trade fleshed continentally types, selling from 150p to 181p for a Simmental 624kg at £1,130,

Grazing cows from 140 to 162p for a Charolais 696kg at £1,125.

Dairy types sold from 115 to 127p for a 598kg at £860.

Fat bulls to 164p for a Limousin 802kg at £1,315.

Lisnaskea producer Simmental 558kg at £990, Florencecourt producer Limousin 668kg at £1,185, Brookeborough producer Charolais 700kg at £1,230, Springfield producer Limousin 642kg at £1,090, Belcoo producer Limousin 596kg at £1,020, Boho producer Limousin 610kg at £1,020, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 548kg at £930, Florencecourt producer Limousin 624kg at £1,050 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 830kg at £1,385.