Heavy cattle sell to £1,385 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A keen trade for all classes of cattle at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling fro 215p to 253p for a Limousin 360kg at £910.

Mediumweight selling for 210p to 241p for a Charolais 420kg at £1,015.

Heavy lots selling from 90p to 228p for a Charolais 510kg at £1,165 and up to £1,385 per head.

BULLOCKS

Trillick producer Limousin 360kg at £910, Limousin 360kg at £900, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 360kg at £900, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 344kg at £865, Knoockraven producer Hereford 372kg at £905, Charolais 384kg at £935, Kesh producer Charolais 420kg at £1015, Charolais 410kg at £985, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 432kg at £1,162, Ivinestown producer Charolais 510kg at £1,165, Charolais 526kg at £1,165, Limousin 520kg at £1,130, Limousin 500kg at £1,075 and Macken producer Charolais 504kg at £1,145, Charolais 548kg at £1,175, Limousin 500kg at £1,085.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,165 paid for a 385kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £900 paid for a very special 324kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Derrygonnelly producer 324kg Charolais heifer at £900, 459kg Charolais steer at £1,035, 440kg Limousin bull at £1000, 408kg Charolais bull at £975, Belleek producer 310kg Charolais steer at £970, 357kg Charolais heifer at £780, 278kg Charolais heifer at £705, 390kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 287kg Charolais heifer at £735, Garrison producer 306kg Limousin steer at £735, 313kg Limousin heifer at £670, 406kg Charolais heifer at £930, 310kg Limousin heifer at £735, Enniskillen producer 322kg Charolais bull at £870, 298kg Charolais heifer at £725, 265kg Charolais heifer at £690, 260kg Charolais heifer at £590, 358kg Charolais steer at £920, Bellanaleck producer 389kg Charolais bull at £990, 411kg Charolais bull at £935, 372kg Charolais bull at £1015, 367kg Charolais bull at £985, Derrylin producer 426kg Charolais bull at £930, 304kg Charolais bull at £840, Kinawley producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 303kg Charolais bull at £915, 420kg Charolais bull at £895, 311kg Limousin heifer at £740, Enniskillen producer 362kg Charolais bull at £875, 425kg Limousin bull at £970, 380kg Limousin heifer at £850, 310kg Limousin bull at £800, Ballinamallard producer 257kg Charolais bull at £655, 305kg Limousin heifer at £725, Irvinestown producer 343kg Charolais heifer at £825, 290kg Charolais heifer at £720, 271kg Limousin heifer at £655 and Derrylin producer 329kg Charolais bull at £925, 395kg Charolais bull at £990, 270kg Limousin bull at £730.

CALVES

Springfield producer Hereford heifer at £365, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £355, Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £305, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £245, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £255 and Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £120 and Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS

Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,560, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,440, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,410, Newtownbutler producer Simmental cow with bull calf at £1,350, Newtownutler producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf at £1,340, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,220, Brookborough producer Hereford cow with heifer calf at £1,200, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,300, Brookeborough producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,270, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,150, Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,180 and Tamlaght producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,110.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1260 while medium weights sold from 189- 221ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £905.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1,260, Charolais 540kg at £1,100, Charolais 620kg at £1,205, Kesh producer Charolais 595kg at £1,250, Charolais 590kg at £1,200, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 550kg at £1,115 and Leggs producer Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Charolais 550kg at £1,055, Charolais 530kg at £1,050.

Fat cows

Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090 and Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060.