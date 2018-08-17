Heavy cattle sell to up to £1,290 per head at Enniskillen Mart

With good numbers of cattle now coming forward to Thursday’s (August 16th) sales and many more buyers present a firm trade has been reported in all rings.

In the bullock ring light weights sold from 205-233ppk for a Charolais 384kg at £895, medium weights sold from 200-235ppk for a Charolais 450kg at £1,060, heavy lots sold from 190 to 225ppk for a Simmental 538kg at £1,215 and up to £1,290 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 450kg at £1,060, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 384kg at £895, Limousin 360kg at £830, Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus 472kg at £1,090, Limousin 528kg at £1,130, Charolais 576kg at £1,230, Trillick producer Charolais 412kg at £950, Enniskillen producer Simmental 538kg at £1,215, Charolais 520kg at £1,145, Charolais 566kg at £1,215 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 614kg at £1,290.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,000 paid for a 418kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £540 to £900 for a 389kg Simmental.

Ruling prices: Garrison producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £665, 318kg Charolais heifer at £675, 353kg Charolais heifer at £785, 409kg Charolais steer at £895, 397kg Charolais steer at £880, 418kg Charolais bull at £1,000, Lisnaskea producer 461kg Limousin steer at £955, 389kg Limousin steer at £900, 375kg Charolais steer at £890, Enniskillen producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £750, 206kg Charolais heifer at £505, 330kg Limousin bull at £505, Kinawley producer 395kg Limousin steer at £850, 319kg Charolais bull at £785, 230kg Charolais heifer at £525, 244kg Limousin steer at £600, 216kg Charolais heifer at £520, Dromore producer 423kg Charolais bull at £850, 327kg Limousin heifer at £700, 392kg Limousin bull at £840, Garrison producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £740, 312kg Charolais heifer at £735, 277kg Charolais heifer at £700, Derrylin producer 453kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £900, 451kg Limousin steer at £915, 343kg Limousin bull at £880, 378kg Charolais bull at £900, 270kg Charolais bull at £705, 253kg Hereford bull at £560, Derrygonnelly producer 329kg Charolais steer at £800, 318kg Charolais steer at £805, 344kg Charolais steer at £860, 314kg Charolais heifer at £735, 316kg Charolais heifer at £710, Tempo producer 321kg Limousin steer at £840 and Bellanaleck producer 315kg Charolais steer at £815, 318kg Charolais heifer at £675.

CALVES: Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £330, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £330, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £322, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £315, Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £295, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £285, Tatymore producer Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275 and Monea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260.

SUCKLER COWS: Garrison producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,480, Belcoo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,380, Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,390, Limousin cow with bull at £1,360, Fleckvieh cow with bull at £1,210, Charolais bull at £1,750, Drumquinn producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,350 and Omagh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,210.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 214ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,220 and light weights sold from 200-240ppk for a 300kg Charolais at £720.

Springfield producer Charolais 570kg at £1,220, Charolais 572kg at £1,220, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 520kg at £1,100, Charolais 520kg at £1,070 and 530kg Charolais at £1,060.

Fat cows: Forward lots sold to 195ppk paid for a 644kg Charolais at £1,255, light weights from 100-182ppk for a 516kg Charolais at £935 and Friesian cows from 70-123ppk paid for a 540kg at £670.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 720kg at £1,260, Kesh producer Charolais 788kg at £1,225, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 644kg at £1,255, Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £1,100 and Letterbreen producer Charolais 716kg at £1,120.