Heavy cattle sell to up to £1,475 at Enniskillen Mart

Another good entry of cattle at Thursday's sale despite the wintry weather.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 279ppk for a Charolais 338kg at £945.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 259ppk for a Charolais 408kg at £1,060.

Heavy lots sold from 200 to 230ppk for an Charolais 552kg at £1,270 and selling up to £1,475 per head.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer Charolais 338kg at £945, Charolais 356kg at £850, Macken producer Charolais 408kg at £1,060, Charolais 394g at £950, Letterbreen producer Charolais 398kg at £995, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus 394kg at £940, Charolais 524k at £1,210, Charolais 552kg at £1,270, Charolais 572kg at £1,295, Charolais 554kg at £1,220, Limousin 506kg at £1,100, Roscor producer Charolais 502kg at £1,110, Trillick producer Limousin 526kg at £1,160, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 574kg at £1,230, Aghalane producer Charolais 710kg at £1,475, Charolais 704kg at £1,435, Charolais 682 at £1,240.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £1,105 paid for a 390kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £885 for a 330kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £885, 276kg Charolais heifer at £765, 310kg Charolais heifer at £790, 279kg Charolais heifer at £725, 380kg Charolais heifer at £895, 365kg Charolais heifer at £935, 330kg Charolais steer at £945, 379kg Charolais heifer at £955, 334kg Charolais steer at £870, 412kg Charolais steer at £945, Springfield producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1,070, 330kg Charolais heifer at £930, 395kg Charolais bull at £1,105, 365kg Charolais heifer at £900, Derrygonnelly producer 420kg Charolais bull at £1,040, 402kg Charolais bull at £960, 352kg Charolais bull at £860, 345kg Charolais bull at £870, Kesh producer 390kg Charolais bull at £860, 340kg Charolais bull at £845, 297kg Charolais bull at £740, 256kg Limousin heifer at £620, 252kg Charolais bull at £680, 355kg Charolais heifer at £775, 380kg Charolais steer at £1,000, Magheraveely producer 290kg Simmental bull at £660, 218kg Simmental bull at £690, 313kg Simmental bull at £690, Belleek producer 355kg Charolais bull at £970, 199kg Charolais bull at £510, 222kg Charolaus bull at £535, 316kg Charolais bull at £760, Garrison producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £930, 381kg Limousin bull at £895, 336kg Charolais heifer at £755, 336kg Charolais heifer at £755, 261kg Limousin heifer at £580, 233kg Limousin bull at £585, Fivemiletown producer 304kg Charolais bull at £755, 238kg Limousin heifer at £570, 244kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £680.

CALVES: Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £310, Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Drumcose producer Charolais heifer at £300, Charolais bull at £255, Friesian bull at £90, Trillick producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Churchhill producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255, Maguiresbridge producer Limousin bull at £240, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,650, Simmental cow with bull at £1,610, Florencecourt proucer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,030, Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais cow at £1,000, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,510, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,380, Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, springing Limousin cow at £1,040, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,320.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 234ppk paid for a 585kg Charolais at £1,370.

Medium weights from 200-228ppk paid for a 460kg Charolais at £1,050.

While light weights sold from 205-240ppk paid for a 350kg at £840.

Brookeborough producer Charolais 700kg at £1,430, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 585kg at £1,370, Charolais 600kg at £1,360, Charolais 580kg at £1,340, Charolais 560kg at £1,300, Charolais 600kg at £1,365, Charolais 560kg at £1,260, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg at £1,190, Aberdeen Angus 560kg at £1,200, Charolais 500kg at £1,150, Rosslea producer Charolais 530kg at £1,130, Charolais 430kg at £965, Belleek producer Charolais 550kg at £1,155, Charolais 520kg at £1,130, Charolais 460kg at £1,030, Charolais 460kg at £1,050, Charolais 450kg at £990, Charolais 430kg at £965, Letterbreen producer Charolais 350kg at £870.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 208pk paid for a 584kg Simmental at £1,225, a top price of at £1,430, Friesian cow paid from 70-125ppk for a 670kg Friesian at £830.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 85g at £1,430, Newtownbutler producer Hereford 770kg at £1,285, Derrylin producer 780kg at £1,280, Enniskillen