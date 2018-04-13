Heavy cattle sell to up to £1,550 per head at Enniskillen Mart

With almost 1,000 cattle on offer and the yard packed with buyers a buoyant trade was realised in all six rings at Thursday's sale.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 277ppk for a Charolais 380kg at £1,055.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 262ppk for a Charolais 420kg at £1,100.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 237ppk for an Limousin 550kg at £1,350 and selling up to £1,550 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kesh producer Charolais 420kg at £1,100, Charolais 406kg at £1,060. Florencecourt producer Charolais 374kg at £970. Derrylin producer Charolais 422kg at £1,075. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 422kg at £1,075, Brookeboro producer Limousin 472kg at £1,190, Charolais 502kg at £1,190. Lisbellaw producer Limousin 598kg at £1,410, Limousin 550kg at £1,305, Limousin 542kg at £1,245. Dungannon producer Limousin 520kg at £1,225 and Aberdeen Angus 534kg at £1,245.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,055 paid for a 362kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £985 for a 465kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 362kg Charolais steer at £1055, 355kg Charolais steer at £970, 352kg Charolais steer at £985, 395kg Charolais steer at £1,025, 306kg Limousin heifer at £710. Belleek producer 465kg Charolais heifer at £985, 319kg Charolais heifer at £800, Charolais heifer at £805. Garrison producer 296kg Charolais bull at £835, 283kg Charolais bull at £795, 305kg Charolais steer at £965, 337kg Charolais steer at £880. Belcoo producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £785, 358kg Charolais heifer at £885, 315kg Charolais heifer at £680, 405kg Charolais heifer at £860, 379kg Charolais heifer at £836, 367kg Charolais heifer at £855, 305kg Charolais heifer at £765. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £645, 254kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £570, 235kg Charolais heifer at £665, 273kg Charolais hr at £675, 317kg Charolais bull at £850, 319kg Charolais bull at £820. Kesh producer 380kg Charolais steer at £965, 350kg Charolais heifer at £765, 322kg Charolais steer at £855, 390kg Charolais steer at £990, 340kg Charolais steer at £920. Letterbreen producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £780, 385kg Charolais steer at £890, 321kg Charolais steer at £785. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais steer at £920, 335kg Charolais steer at £820, 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £820, 345kg Charolais heifer at £855, 270kg Limousin heifer at £720. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin heifer at £720, 355kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 315kg Charolais bull at £850, 325kg Charolais bull at £900, 270kg Charolais bull at £715. Kinawley producer 303kg Charolais heifer at £850, 329kg Charolais bull at £780, 319kg Limousin heifer at £690.

CALVES

Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £340, Charolais bull at £355, Montbeliarde heifer at £280, Charolais bull at £340, Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £290, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Omagh producer Charolais heifer at £250, Drumcose producer Charolais heifer at £250, Charolais bull at £245, Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,340, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,270, Kesh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,340, springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1,120, springing Hereford cow at £1,110, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,160, Friesian cow with bull at £1,150, Fivemiletown producer springing Limousin cow at £1,260, Tamlaght producer springing Hereford cow at £1,210, springing Hereford cow at £1,200, springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1,120.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 233ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1,375.

Medium weights from 205-235ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1,210.

While light weights sold from 205-237ppk paid for a 375kg at £890.

Kinawley producer Charolais 555kg at £1,200. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Charolais 560kg at £1,190. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 640kg at £1,450, Charolais 550kg at £1,225. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 590kg at £1,375, Charolais 585kg at £1,350. Irvinestown producer Charolais 600kg at £1,345.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335. Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930. Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070. Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920. Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045. Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.