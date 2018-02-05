Heavy heifers sell to £1,380 at Markethill Mart

An excellent entry of 500 cattle in Markethill on Saturday 3rd of February continued to sell in a very strong trade for all classes of cattle.

HEIFERS: Heavy heifers were in particularly strong demand selling to a top of £240 per 100kg for 576kg Charolais at £1,380 from an Armagh farmer followed by £232 per 100kg for a 584kg Charolais at £1,355 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £200-£232 per 100kg and to £1560 for a 738kg Charolais at £210 per 100kg for a Keady farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £224 per 100kg for 624kg at £1,395 for a Portadown farmer. Top quality mid weight heifers sold steadily from £200-£222 for 406kg Limousin at £900 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £215 per 100kg for 388kg at £835 from a Whitecross farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £180-£190 per 100kg.

The sale average for 160 heifers was £1,017 per head.

Heavy heifers: Armagh farmer 576k, £1,380, £240; Keady farmer 584k, £1,355, £232; Loughgall farmer 554k, £1,285, £232; Keady farmer 532k, £1,215, £228; Keady farmer 562k, £1,270, £226; Portadown farmer 624k, £1,395, £224; Armagh farmer 600k, £1,340, £223; Keady farmer 584k, £1,300, £223; Loughgall farmer 594k, £1,320, £222.

Middleweight heifers: Hillsborough farmer 406k, £900, £222; Whitecross farmer 388k, £385, £215; Dromara farmer 412k, £880, £214; Poyntzpass farmer 498k, £1,050, £211; Whitecross farmer 492k, £1,035, £210; Lisnaskea farmer 382k, £800, £209; Whitecross farmer 475k, £995, £209; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k, £935, £209.

BULLOCKS: 170 bullocks continued to sell in a very firm trade.

A good entry of forward Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to a top of £233 per 100kg for 510kg at £1,190 for a Loughgilly producer.

Main demand for good quality AA from £210-£231 per 100kg at the top price of £1375 for 628kg £219 per 100kg for a Belleeks farmer.

Heavy continental bullocks sold steadily from £195-£217 per 100kg for 580kg Limousin at £1,260 for a Seaforde farmer.

Midweight bullocks sold from £200-£231 per 100kg for 460kg Charolais at £1,070 for a Forkhill farmer.

Good quality Friesians from £140-£170 per 100kg for 540kg at £920.

Middleweight bullocks: Belleeks farmer 464k, £1,070, £231; Loughilly farmer 480k, £1,100, £229; Keady farmer 426k, £950, £223; 472k, £1,035, £219; Tassagh farmer 492k, £1,065, £216; Loughgilly farmer 468k, £1,010, £216; Tassagh farmer 474k, £1,000, £211; Tassagh farmer 472k, £990, £210; Hillsborough farmer 480k, £1,000, £208.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus steers: Loughgilly farmer 510k, £1,190, £233; Belleeks farmer 570k, £1,315, £231; Loughgilly farmer 506k, £1,150, £227; Belleeks farmer 592k, £1,335, £226; Portadown farmer 584k, £1,280, £219; Belleeks farmer 628k, £1,375, £219; 560k, £1,220, £218.

Heavy Continental steers: Seaforde farmer 580k, £1,260, £217; Keady farmer 650k, £1,410, £217; Tandragee farmer 506k, £1,085, £214; Belleeks farmer 518k, £1,105, £213; Seaforde farmer 548k, £1,165, £213; 572k, £1,215, £212; Loughgall farmer 602k, £1,270, £211; Markethill farmer 568k, £1,195, £210; 594k, £1,240, £209.

Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 540k £920 £170; Tassagh farmer 526k £835 £159; Armagh farmer 516k £790 £153; Killylea farmer 720k £1050 £146; Armagh farmer 528k £740 £140;

WEANLING RING: 150 weanlings sold in a very firm demand with good quality male weanlings selling to a top of £254 per 100kg for a 338kg Charolais at £860 for a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality males sold from £210-£250 per 100kg or 390kg Charolais at £980 for a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £200-£240 per 100kg for a 386kg at £925 from a Gilford farmer followed by £236 per 100kg for a 326kg Limousin at £745 for a Tandragee farmer and for a 402kg Charolais at £950 for a Gilford farmer.

Male weanlings: Tandragee farmer 240k, £615, £256; Enniskillen farmer 248k, £635, £256; Tandragee farmer 338k, £860, £254; Gilford farmer 304k, £760, £250; Tandragee farmer 392k, £980, £250; Enniskillen farmer 282k, £700, £248; Tandragee farmer 310k, £760, £245; Collone farmer 310k, £740, £239; Keady farmer 332k, £790, £238.

Heifer weanlings: Gilford farmer 386k, £925, £240; Tandragee farmer 316k, £745, £236; Gilford farmer 402k, £950, £236; 304k, £700, £230; Banbridge farmer 286k, £650, £227; Collone farmer 328k, £745 £227; Tandragee farmer 380k, £840, £221; Enniskillen farmer 250k, £590, £220.

An increased entry in the suckler ring returned an excellent trade.

Cows and calves sold to a top of £1,550 for a Simmental cow and bull calf from an Armagh farmer.

A Killylea producer sold a Limousin heifer and two calves at £1,250.

Several more outfits sold from £1,000-£1,200.

Springing heifers sold to a top of £1600 for a Belgian Blue heifer from an Armagh farmer.

Newry farmer sold three in calf heifers at £1,400, £1,220 and £1,110 each.

Several more sold from £900 to £1,000 each.

Springers: Belgian Blue £1,600; Simmental £1,220; Hereford £1,400.

Cows and calves: Simmental cow and bull calf £1,550; Simmental cow and bull calf £1,200.