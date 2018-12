Heavy heifers sell to £1,545 at Markethill Mart

Cattle trade remained very firm at Markethill on Saturday, December 15th with a large number of buyers in attendance to purchase stock.

150 store cattle maintained a very firm trade with prices remaining similar to previous weeks.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold up to £1,545 for 798k Simmental £194 from a Newtownbutler farmer.

Several heifers sold from £1,100 to £1,435 each.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos for 562k Limousin at £1,225 from a Benburb farmer.

A Newtownbutler farmer sold a 666k Charolais at £1,415 £212.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £227 for a 412k Simmental at £935 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £202 per 100 kilos for 482k Charolais at £975 from a Fivemiletown producer.

Heavy heifers

Benburb farmer 562k, £1,225, £218.00; Benburb farmer 522k, £1,135, £217.00; Benburb farmer 520k, £1,125, £216.00; Middletown farmer 618k, £1,325, £214.00; Newtownbutler farmer 666k, £1,415, £212.00; Newtownbutler farmer 678k, £1,435, £212.00; Benburb farmer 552k, £1,135, £206.00; Benburb farmer 554k, £1,135, £205.00 and Newtownbutler farmer 644k, £1,315, £204.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 412k, £935, £227.00; Fivemiletown farmer 482k, £975, £202.00; Fivemiletown farmer 428k, £835, £195.00; Newtownbutler farmer 386k, £755, £196.00; Portadown farmer 388k, £735, £189.00; Gilford farmer 404k, £755, £187.00 and Portadown farmer 442k, £825, £187.00.

BULLOCKS

Aberdeen Angus bullocks from £186 to £195 per 100 kilos for 492k at £955 from a Keady farmer.

Store bullocks

Keady farmer 490k, £955, £195.00; Tynan farmer 566k, £1,095, £194.00; Markethill farmer 628k, £1,195, £190.00; Markethill farmer 502k, £950, £189.00; Keady farmer 502k, £945, £188.00 and Keady farmer 476k, £895, £188.00.

WEANLINGS

100 weanlings maintained a very frim trade with good quality heifers from £190 to £242 per 100 kilos for 244k Limousin at £590 from a local farmer followed by £237 per 100 kilos for a 274k Charolais at £650 from a Rathfriland producer.

Good quality males sold from £200 to £260 for a 262k Limousin at £680 for a local producer followed by £248 per 100 kilos for 246k Limousin at £610 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 244k, £590, £242.00; Rathfriland farmer 274k, £650, £237.00; Aghalee farmer 228k, £530, £233.00; Loughbrickland farmer 248k, £550, £222.00; Mowhan farmer 290k, £625, £216.00; Keady farmer 324k, £700, £216.00 and Newry farmer 326k, £690, £212.00.

Male weanlings

Markethill farmer 262k, £680, £260.00; Newry farmer 262k, £680, £260.00; Rathfriland farmer 246k, £610, £248.00; Markethill farmer 242k, £550, £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 324k, £760, £235.00; Newry farmer 346k, £770, £223.00; Newry farmer 302k, £670, £222.00; Rathfriland farmer 384k, £850, £221.00 and Newry farmer 340k, £750, £221.00.

In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold at £1,220, £1,160 and £1,100 with others from £900 to £1,050.

Outfits reached £1,160, £1,140 and £1,100.