Heavy heifers sell to £1,590 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 700 cattle in Markethill on Saturday 10th of February continued to sell in a very firm trade with buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents in attendance.

HEIFERS

The 250 heifers continued to sell in very good trade.

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £234 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais at £1,590 from a Coagh farmer followed by £229 per 100kg for a 512kg Limousin at £1,170 from a Richhill farmer.

All top quality heifers sold steadily from £200 to £226 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais at £1,600 from a Coagh farmer.

Good quality mid weight heifers sold from £200 to £240 per 100kg for a 384kg Belgian Blue at £920 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £190 to £195 per 100kg.

Heavy heifers

Coagh farmer 680k, £1,590, £234; Richhill farmer 512k, £1,170, £229; Armagh farmer 532k, £1,215, £228; Coagh farmer 708k, £1,600, £226; Jonesborough farmer 508k, £1,130, £222; Armagh farmer 596k, £1,325, £222; Jonesborough farmer 570k, £1,260, £221; Dromore farmer 502k, £1,100, £219; Belleeks farmer 598k, £1,300, £217.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 384k, £920, £240; Portadown farmer 460k, £1,050; Cullyhanna farmer 472k, £1,075, £228; Gilford farmer 468k, £1,065, £228; Ballinderry farmer 466k, £1,060, £227; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k, £1,070, £221; Gilford farmer 480k, £1,055, £220; Cullyhanna farmer 334k, £740, £222; Mullaghbawn farmer 488k, £1,070, £219; Collone farmer 430k, £940, £219.

BULLOCKS

The 200 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks selling from £200 to £218 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,270 from an Armagh farmer and for a 518kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,130 from a Collone farmer.

Good quality mid weight steers sold from £200 to £232 for 442kg Limousin at £1,030 from a Keady farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 582k, £1,270 £218; Armagh farmer 518k, £1,130, £218; Loughbrickland farmer 546k, £1,190, £218; Ballyward farmer 522k, £1,130, £216; Armagh farmer 546k, £1,180, £216; 542k, £1,170, £215; 548k, £1,175, £214; Caledon farmer 530k, £1,130, £213; Tassagh farmer 524k, £1,110, £211; Middletown farmer 612k, £1,290, £210.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 444k, £1,030, £232; Newry farmer 466k, £1,070, £230; 454k, £1,040, £229; Belleeks farmer 480k, £1,075, £224; Keady farmer 424k, £935, £221; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,090, £218; Ballyward farmer 464k, £1,005, £217; Keady farmer 474k, £1,015, £214; Keady farmer 416k, £885, £213; Newry farmer 444k, £940, £212.

WEANLINGS

190 lots in the weanling ring sold in the best trade so far this year.

Top quality male weanlings sold from £240 to £317 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin at £920 from a Lisnadill farmer.

The same owner received £313 per 100kg for a £280kg Limousin at £875.

Main demand from £230 to £297 per 100kg.

Heifer weanlings sold from £220 to a top of £280 per 100kg for 230kg Charolais at £650 from a Markethill farmer.

Male weanlings

Lisnadill farmer 290k, £920, £317; 280k, £875, £313; Templepatrick farmer 300k, £890, £297; Derrynoose farmer 208k, £570, £274; Enniskillen farmer 240k, £650, £271; Derrynoose farmer 276k, £740, £268; 254k, £675, £266; Lisnadill farmer 310k, £825, £266; Armagh farmer 392k, £975, £249.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 232k, £650, £280; Armagh farmer 320k, £825, £258; Armagh farmer 308k, £760, £247; Armagh farmer 294k, £750, £255; Armagh farmer 238k, £590, £248; Derrynoose farmer 246k, £605, £246; Armagh farmer 330k, £790, £239; Armagh farmer 326k, £780, £239; Banbridge farmer 346k, £815, £236.

SUCKLERS

Over 60 lots of sucklers sold in a very good demand to a top of £2,140 for a pedigree Charolais bull from an Armagh farmer.

In calf heifers sold to £1,500 for a Shorthorn heifer.

In calf cows sold to £1,450 for a Shorthorn with several more selling from £1,100 to £1,420 each.

BULL: £2,140 Charolais.

SPRINGERS: Shorthorn £1,500; Shorthorn £1,450; Limousin £1,420; Limousin £1,420; Aberdeen Angus £1,400; Limousin £1,300; Limousin £1,250 and Simmental £1,250.