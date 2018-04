Heavy heifers sell to a top of £1,520 at Markethill Mart

Another very good entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 7th April continued to sell in an excellent demand for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

210 store heifers sold in a steady demand.

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £271 per 100 kilos for 560k Limousin at £1,520 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 540k Limousin at £1270 from a Newtownards producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos paid for a 494k Limousin at £1,150 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownards farmer 560k, £1,520, £271.00; Newtownards farmer 544k, £1,270, £233.00; Ballyward farmer 602k, £1,385, £230.00; Newtownards farmer 532k, £1,220, £229.00; Newtownards farmer 602k, £1,380, £229.00; Newtownards farmer 548k, £1,255, £229.00; Newtownards farmer 548k, £1,250, £227.00; Newry farmer 550k, £1,250, £227.00; Newtownards farmer 568k, £1,290, £227.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 494k, £1,150, £233.00; Lurgan farmer 398k, £890, £224.00; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,100, £220.00; Newry farmer 386k, £845, £219.00; Lisburn farmer 468k, £1,020, £218.00; Armagh farmer 480k, £1,030, £215.00; Benburb farmer 366k, £790, £216.00; Lurgan farmer 356k, £760, £213.00; Lurgan farmer 382k, £810, £212.00.

BULLOCKS

200 store bullocks sold in a very good demand.

Heavy bullocks sold from £200 to a top of £225 per 100 kilos for a 536k Limousin at £1,205 from a Tandragee farmer with a top price of £1,450 for a 660k Charolais £220 per 100 kilos from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Middleweight steers sold from £210 to £242 per 100 kilos for 454k Limousin at £1,100 from an Armagh producer followed by 440k at £1,025, £223 per 100 kilos from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £176 for 536k at £945.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 536k, £1,205, £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k, £1,380, £220.00; Tandragee farmer 518k, £1,140, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k, £1,450, £220.00; Tandragee farmer 520k, £1,135, £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 644k, £1,400, £217.00; Dromara farmer 546k, £1,180, £216.00; Dromara farmer 586k, £1,265, £216.00; Tandragee farmer 524k, £1,130, £216.00; Tandragee farmer 542k, £1,160, £214.00; Armagh farmer 594k, £1,270, £214.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 536k, £945, £176.00; Scarva farmer 524k, £920, £175.00; Newry farmer 504k £840 £167.00; Newry farmer 518k £825 £159.00; Armagh farmer 508k £765 £151.00;

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 454k, £1,100, £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 440k, £1,025, £233.00; Aghalee farmer 444k, £1,030, £232.00; Tandragee farmer 474k, £1,095, £231.00; Kilkeel farmer 462k, £1,060, £229.00; Armagh farmer 460k, £1,050, £228.00; Armagh farmer 484k, £1,100, £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 452k, £1,025, £227.00; Keady farmer 404k, £910, £225.00; Armagh farmer 490k, £1,100, £225.00.

WEANLINGS

An entry of 220 weanlings.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £294 for 260k Charolais at £765.

Middleweight males sold from £230 to £278 for 318k Limousin at £885 from a Belleeks farmer.

Strong males from £200 to 235 for 464k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,085 from a Dromara farmer.

Top price male at £1,145 for 550k Limousin from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £278 for 234k Charolais at £650 from an Armagh producer.

Heavy male weanlings

Dromara farmer 464k, £1,085, £235.00; Kilkeel farmer 418k, £950, £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 416k, £925, £222.00; Crossmaglen farmer 418k, £900, £215.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k, £980, £215.00; Keady farmer 420k, £900, £214.00; Rathfriland farmer 550k, £1,145, £208.00; Rathfriland farmer 508k, £1,035, £203.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 318k, £885, £278.00; Armagh farmer 362k, £945, £261.00; Belleeks farmer 362k, £930, £257.00; Kilkeel farmer 324k, £830, £256.00; Armagh farmer 366k, £930, £254.00; Armagh farmer 378k, £960, £254.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £780, £247.00; Keady farmer 334k, £815, £244.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £750, £244.00.

Lightweight male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 260k, £765, £294.00; Enniskillen farmer 232k, £600, £259.00; Keady farmer 290k, £750, £259.00; Castlewellan farmer 274k, £700, £255.00; Keady farmer 278k, £700, £252.00; Enniskillen farmer 268k, £670, £250.00; Armagh farmer 244k, £610, £250.00; Newry farmer 280k, £700, £250.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 234k, £650, £278.00; Rathfriland farmer 266k, £720, £271.00; Armagh farmer 252k, £680, £270.00; Rathfriland farmer 274k, £710, £259.00; Armagh farmer 254k, £650, £256.00; Markethill farmer 258k, £660, £256.00; Markethill farmer 312k, £795, £255.00; Armagh farmer 264k, £650, £246.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £670, £238.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,560 each.