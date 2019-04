Heavy hoggets sell from £105 to £111 at Massereene Mart

Demand for all weights of prime hoggets surged at Monday’s sales.

Lightweights selling from 410p to 484p for a pen of Dorsets 22kg at £106.50.

Heavy hoggets selling from £105 to £111.

The first spring lambs of the season sold up to 577p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £130.

Cast ewes sold to £116 per head.

Lamb prices: Crumlin producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £130 = 577p. Comber producer 12 lambs 21kg at £115.50. = 550p.

Hogget prices: Ballynure producer 2 hoggets 22kg at £106.50 = 484p. Carnlough producer 24 hoggets 23.5kg at £104 = 442p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 23kg at £100 = 435p. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 23kg at £100. = 435p. Nutts Corner producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £108 = 432p. Crumlin producer 5 hoggets 24kg at £102 = 425p. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £106 = 424p. Whitehead producer 10 hoggets 21.5kg at £90.50 = 421p. Crumlin producer 14 hoggets 26kg at £109.50 = 421p. Aldergrove producer 5 hoggets 21.5kg at £90.50 = 421p. Crumlin producer 56 hoggets 24kg at £101.50 = 423p. Carnlough producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £105 = 420p. Randalstown producer 5 hoggets 22kg at £92 = 418p. Crumlin producer 7 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Comber producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Ahoghill producer 23 hoggets 25kg at £103 = 412p. Ahoghill producer 16 hoggets 24.5kg at £101 = 412p. Carnlough producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £105 = 412p.

Heavy hoggets: Groomsport producer 2 hoggets 38kg at £111. Lurgan producer 27 hoggets 26kg at £110. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 36kg at £109. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £108. Loughgall producer 15 hoggets 25kg at £108. Nutts Corner producer 2 hoggets 30kg at £107. Ballyclare producer 5 hoggets 30kg at £106. Aghalee producer 38 hoggets 29kg at £106. Nutts Corner producer 19 hoggets 29kg at £106.50. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £105.

CAST EWES: Groomsport producer 7 Texels at £116. Donaghadee producer 2 Texels at £116. Muckamore producer 2 Texels at £102. Nutts Corner producer 2 Texels at £102. Groomsport producer 2 Texels at £100. Donaghadee producer 3 Texels at £98. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at £95. Larne producer 5 Suffolks at £95. Ballymena producer 3 Suffolks at £92. Carnlough producer 10 Mules at £80. Larne producer 5 Mules at £78.