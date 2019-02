Heavy hoggets sell from £95 to £106 at Massereene Mart

Good numbers of prime hoggets and cast ewes still coming forward to Monday’s sales.

Lightweight hoggets maintained last week’s trade selling from 400o to 418 paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at £92.

Heavy hoggets met a slower trade selling from £95 to £106.

Cast ewes a similar trade to last week selling up to £94 for Suffolks.

Prices: Ballynure producer 4 hoggets 22kg at £92 = 418p. Carnlough producer 21 hoggets 24.5kg at £100 = 417p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 20kg at £83 = 415p. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 20.5kg at £84 = 410p. Kircubbin producer 21 hoggets 22kg at £90 = 409p. Antrim producer 9 hoggets 23.5kg at £96 = 408p. Antrim producer 51 hoggets 24kg at £98 = 408p. Moira producer 23 hoggets 21kg at £85.60 = 408p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 26kg at £106 = 407p. Ballyclare producer 7 hoggets 22kg at £89 = 405p. Ballycarry producer 7 hoggets 24kg at £97 = 404p. Gracehill producer 8 hoggets 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Carnlough producer 24 hoggets 25kg at £100 = 400p. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 25kg at £99.50 = 398p. Ballynahinch producer 54 hoggets 24kg at £95.50 = 398p. Ballygally producer 24 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Newtownards producer 34 hoggets 24kg at £94.50 = 395p. Comber producer 22 hoggets 24kg at £94.50 = 394p. Glenarm producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at £88.50 = 393p. Dundrod producer 14 hoggets 24kg at £94.50 = 393p. Ballymena producer 34 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 23.5kg at £91 = 387p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 28kg at £106. Portglenone producer 22 hoggets 28kg at £105. Randalstown producer 3 hoggets 27kg at £101. Carnlough producer 21 hoggets 26kg at £100. Carnlough producer 11 hoggets 28kg at £100. Ballinderry producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £100. Crumlin producer 16 hoggets 27kg at £98. Dromara producer 20 hoggets 27kg at £98. Ballyclare producer 50 hoggets 26kg at £98. Ballywalter producer 12 hoggets 29kg at £98. Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 26kg at £97. Kircubbin producer 40 hoggets 28kg at £97. Ballymena producer 5 hoggets 25.5kg at £96. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 25kg at £96.50. Larne producer 17 hoggets 27kg at £96. Carrickfergus producer 18 hoggets 26kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Ballymoney producer 15 Suffolks at £94. Cookstown producer 9 Suffolks at £92. Larne producer 4 Charollais at £90. Newtownards producer 4 Suffolks at £90. Ballymena producer 10 Suffolks at £87. Randalstown producer single Suffolk at £86. Dundrod producer 10 Mules at £80. Ballymena producer 7 mules at £80. Portadown producer 16 Suffolks at £84.