Heavy hoggets sell from £96 to £101 at Massereene Mart

Another good entry of prime hoggets and cast ewes forward at Monday’s sheep sales, lightweight hoggets met a sharper trade selling from 390p to 447p for a pen of Texels 21kg at £94.

Heavy hoggets sold from £96 to £101 for a pen of Texels 28kg.

The sale of hoggets averaged £94 per head.

Cast ewes sold up to £127 for Texels.

Prices: Castledawson producer 7 hoggets 21kg at £94. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Dundrod producer 2 hoggets 24kg at £101= 421p. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Ballymena producer 5 hoggets 23.5kg at £97.50 = 415p. Randalstown producer 9 hoggets 23.5kg at £97 = 413p. Dundrod producer 3 hoggets 22kg at £90 = 409p. Antrim producer 50 hoggets 22.5kg at £92 = 409p. Ballynure producer 3 hoggets 21kg at £85.50 = 407p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 22.5kg at £91.50 = 407p. Crumlin producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at £91 = 405p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £93 = 404p. Randalstown producer 36 hoggets 24kg at £96.50 = 402p. Templepatrick producer 6 hoggets 20.5kg at £82 = 400p. Carnlough producer 28 hoggets 20.5kg at £82 = 400p. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 20kg at £80 = 400p. Parkgate producer 14 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Templepatrick producer 7 hoggets 24.5kg at £97 = 396p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £99 = 396p. Ballinderry producer 11 hoggets 25.5kg at £100 = 392p. Dundrod producer 34 hoggets 25.5kg at £100. Comber producer 24 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Glenarm producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Templepatrick producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £91.50 = 389p. Dundrod producer 50 hoggets 25kg at £99 = 390p. Craigavon producer 7 hoggets 23.5kg at £91 = 387p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Dundrod producer 20 hoggets 28kg at £101. Ballyclare producer 2 hoggets 38kg at £100. Castledawson producer 2 hoggets 30kg at £100. Crumlin producer 27 hoggets 27kg at £100. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £100. Templepatrick producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £99. Parkgate producer 2 hoggets 27kg at £98.50. Dromore producer 2 hoggets 32kg at £98. Ballynahinch producer 46 hoggets 25kg at £98. Larne producer 39 Blackface hoggets 26kg at £96.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 3 Texels at £127. Dromore producer 2 Texels at £114. Greyabbey producer 13 Charollais at £108. Ballinderry producer 10 Charollais at £106. Ballymena producer single Dorset at £102. Ballymena producer 7 Texels at £98. Ballymena producer single Charollais at £96. Templepatrick producer 2 Texels at £96. Castledawson producer 7 Charollais at £95. Ballywalter producer 9 Suffolks at £84. Parkgate producer 13 Suffolks at £82.