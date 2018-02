Heavy hoggets sell from £96 to £107 per head at Massereene Mart

A smaller offering of Sheep at Monday's sales due to the adverse weather conditions resulted in a much sharper trade, with lightweight hoggets selling from 385 to 445p per kg for a pen of Texels 21kg at £93.50.

Heavy hoggets sold from £96 to £107 per head.

Prices: Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 21kg at £93.50. Antrim producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Lurgan producer 11 hoggets 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Comber producer 22 hoggets 21kg at £87 = 415p. Moira producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £103 = 412p. Ballycarry producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at £94.50 = 420p. Antrim producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £101.50 = 406p. Carrickfergus producer 9 hoggets 24.5kg at £99.50 = 406p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £100.50 = 402p. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £92 = 400p. Glenavy producer 21 hoggets 22.5kg @ 89.50. = 398p. Crumlin producer 16 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Lisburn producer 24 hoggets 23kg at £91.50 = 395p. Knockloughrim producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Dromore producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £86.50 = 392p. Antrim producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £93.50 = 390p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 20kg at £77.50 = 388p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £97 = 388p. Dundrod producer 2 hoggets 21.5kg at £83 = 386p. Glenavy producer 13 hoggets 24kg at £92.50 = 385p. Randalstown producer 21 hoggets 21.5kg at £82.50 = 384p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £96 = 384p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Lisburn producer 7 hoggets 28kg at £107. Kircubbin producer 16 hoggets 28kg at £105. Ballinderry producer 15 hoggets 25kg at £103. Knockloughrim producer 2 hoggets 31kg at £102. Downpatrick producer 24 hoggets 28kg at £102. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £101. Portadown producer 15 hoggets 25kg at £100. Lurgan producer 9 hoggets 26kg at £100. Aghalee producer 9 hoggets 26kg at £100. Antrim Producer 5 hoggets 30kg at £100. Crumlin producer 46 hoggets 26kg at £98. Carrickfergus producer 3 hoggets 26kg at £97. Dromara producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £96.

CAST EWES: Downpatrick producer 7 Charollais at £101. Ballynure producer single Dorset at £102. Antrim producer 6 Suffolks at £100. Ballinderry producer 7 Charollais at £91. Randalstown producer 6 Suffolks at £86. Downpatrick producer 9 Suffolks at £82. Crumlin producer 7 crossbreds at £78. Antrim producer 19 Blackface at £54.