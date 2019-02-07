Heavy hoggets sell from £97 to £104 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,700 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday sold in an easier trade for fat lambs.

Store trade remained steady and ewes and lambs sold in a very firm demand.

An entry of 1,390 hoggets eased in price.

Heavy hoggets sold from £97 to a top of £104 each.

Top quality pens from 390p to a top of 417p per kilo for 24 kilos at £100 each followed by 408p per kilo for 25kilos at £102 each. In all 750 heavy hoggets averaged 26.5 kilos at £101.20 378p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 400p to 448p per kilo for 21 kilos at £94 each followed by 433p per kilo for 21 kilos at £91 each.

An entire entry of 550 middleweight hoggets averaged 22.2 kilos at £89.50 each.

A smaller entry of stores sold to a top of 459p per kilo for 18.5 kilos at £85 each.

Main demand from 390p to 450p per kilo.

A total of 160 cull ewes sold readily with first quality ewes from £80 to £96 each. Second quality from £55 to £70 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs returned an excellent trade with a top price of £332 for a four year old ewe plus two lambs for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Several doubles sold from £200 to £255 each.

Singles sold from £150 to £202 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £100, 417p; Tynan farmer: 25k, £102, 408p; Portadown farmer: 25.5k, £102, 400p; Camlough farmer: 26k, £104, 400p; Benburb farmer: 25.7k, £102.50, 399p; Aughnacloy farmer: 21.1k, £96, 398p; Jerrettspass farmer: 26k, £103.50, 398p; Collone farmer: 25k, £99.50, 398p and Tandragee farmer: 24.3k, £96, 397p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Camlough farmer: 21k, £94, 448p; Armagh farmer: 21k, £91, 433p; Loughbrickland farmer: 20.9k, £88, 421p; Banbridge farmer: 20.7k, £87, 420p; Tandragee farmer: 21.5k, £90, 419p and Warrenpoint farmer: 20.5k, £85.50, 417p.

STORES

Loughbrickland farmer: 18.5k, £85, 459p; Dungannon farmer: 16k, £72, 450p; Dungannon farmer: 18k, £78, 433p; Galbally farmer: 15.9k, £68.50, 431p; Benburb farmer: 19.5k, £84, 431p; Armagh farmer: 18k, £77, 428p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 16k, £68, 425p and Middletown farmer: 16.7k, £67, 401p.