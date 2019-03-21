Heavy hoggets sell to a top of £109 each at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of 900 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, March 20 sold in a noticeably firmer demand for fat hoggets.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £109 each paid for 10 hoggets weighing 27.9 kilos at 391p per kilo from a Dungannon farmer followed by 383p per kilo for 19 hoggets weighing 24 kilos at £92 each from an Armagh farmer.

Several heavy pens sold from £94 to £100 each with all good quality pens selling from 365p to 380p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 390p to 430p per kilo for 20k at £86 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 20k at £85 from a Richhill producer.

A small entry of stores sold to 425p for 17.9 kilo at £76 each.

Ewe trade was firmer with good quality ewes selling from £75 to £100 each.

Second quality ewes from £55 to £70 each.

An increased entry of breeding sheep sold to a top of £222 for a full mouth ewe and 3 lambs.

Doubles sold from £180 to £218 each with good quality singles selling from £140 to £175 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Dungannon farmer: 27.9k, £109, 391p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £92, 383p; Drumsallen farmer: 25.2k, £96, 381p; Ballygawley farmer: 24.2k, £91.50, 378p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 26k, £98, 377p; Corran farmer: 25k, £94, 376p; Collone farmer: 24.3k, £90, 370p; Tynan farmer: 24.2k, £89.50, 370p and Portadown farmer: 25.1k, £92.50, 369p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Richhill farmer: 20k, £86, 430p; Richhill producer: 20k, £85, 425p; Markethill farmer: 20k, £85, 425p; Keady farmer: 21.2k, £88.50, 417p; Loughbrickland farmer: 21.5k, £89, 414p; Benburb farmer: 21k, £86, 410p; Tandragee farmer: 22.5k, £92, 409p; Lenaderg producer: 23k, £94, 409p and Collone producer: 22.1k, £90, 407p.