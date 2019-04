Heavy hoggets selling from £106 to £117 per head at Massereene Mart

Large numbers of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales with all buyers keen for stock.

Spring lambs selling from 480p to 524p for a pen of Texels 21kg at £110.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 425p to 495p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £109.

Heavy hoggets selling from £106 to £117 per head.

Cast ewes sold at last weeks rates selling up to £105 per head.

Spring lambs: Crumlin producer 11 lambs 21kg at £110. = 524p. Portadown producer 10 lambs 22kg at £113.50. = 516p. Greyabbey producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £114 = 506p. Stoneyfrod producer 12 Dorsets 20.5kg at £103. = 502p. Newtownards producer 9 lambs 20kg at £100. = 500p. Larne producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £108. = 480p. Ballyutoag producer 3 lambs 24kg at £115. = 480p.

HOGGETS: Moorfields producer 21 hoggets 31kg at £117. Lurgan producer 19 hoggets 28kg at £116. Comber producer 12 hoggets 29kg at £115. Portaferry producer 27 hoggets 26kg at £114. Portaferry producer 30 hoggets 31kg at £112. Templepatrick producer 6 hoggets 30kg at £112. Crumlin producer 19 hoggets 27kg at £111. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £110. Cookstown producer 42 hoggets 29kg at £110. Lisburn producer 8 hoggets 29kg at £110. Antrim producer 30 hoggets 28kg at £110. Doagh producer 42 hoggets 30kg at £109. Carrickfergus producer 23 hoggets 29kg at £109. Ballinderry producer 21 hoggets 28kg at £108. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 30kg at £108. Nutts Corner producer 15 hoggets 27kg at £107. Ballymena producer 20 hoggets 27kg at £106.

Lightweight hoggets: Antrim producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £109 = 495p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £109 = 454p. Ballyutoag producer 11 hoggets 24kg at £108. = 450p. Magherafelt producer 2 hoggets 24kg at £108 = 450p. Ballyclare producer 20 hoggets 22.5kg at £101 = 449p. Larne producer 11 hoggets 20kg at £88 = 440p. Ahoghill producer 12 hoggets 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Portaferry producer 24 hoggets 25kg at £114 = 438p. Portadown producer 34 hoggets 20kg at £87 = 435p. Ballynahinch producer 73 hoggets 25kg at £109 = 436p. Ahoghill producer 15 hoggets 24kg at £104 = 433p. Dundrod producer 40 hoggets 21kg at £90 = 430p.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer 2 Texels at £105. Crumlin producer 10 Charollais at £100. Larne producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £90. Greyabbey producer 6 Suffolks at £90. Templepatrick producer 10 Suffolks at £90. Ballymena producer 5 Charollais at £90. Larne producer 7 Suffolks at £85. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at £83. Stoneyford producer 7 Dorsets at £82. Ballymena producer 9 Mules at £78. Kells producer 6 Mules at £76. Carnlough producer 6 Blackface at £60. Carnlough producer 5 Blackface at £54. Ballymena producer 12 Blackface at £52.