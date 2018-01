Heavy hoggets selling to £100 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,450 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 10th January maintained a firm trade for hoggets and cull ewes.

Heavy hoggets sold to £100 each. Several pens from £93 to £96 each and up to 384p per kilo for 14 hoggets weighing 25 kilos at £96 from a Portadown farmer.

Main demand from 350p to 378p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 360p to a top of 381p for 16 hoggets weighing 21 kilos at £80 each from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Stores sold in a firmer demand with light stores to 398p per kilo for 18 hoggets weighing 17.1 kilos at £68 each from a Ballykinler producer followed by 16 hoggets weighing 17.4 kilos at £68 from a Hilltown farmer.

Main demand from 360p to 385p per kilo.

An increased entry of cull ewes sold in a firmer demand from £70 to £91 each.

A special entry of in-lamb ewes from a Newcastle farmer sold to a top of £148 with several pens from £130 to £145 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Hilltown farmer: 25k, £100, 400p; Portadown farmer: 25k, £96, 384p; Armagh farmer: 24.8k, £93.80, 378p; Mayobridge farmer: 24k, £89, 371p; Portadown farmer: 24.5k, £90, 367p; Poyntzpass farmer: 25.2k, £92.50, 367p; Tandragee farmer: 24.3k, £88.50, 364p; Markethill farmer: 24.2k, £88, 364p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 21k, £80, 381p; Markethill farmer: 22.8k, £86.50, 379p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.9k, £90, 377p; Richhill farmer: 21.8k, £82, 376p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.2k, £79, 373p; Dromara farmer: 22.7k, £84, 370p; Mayobridge farmer: 23k, £85, 369p.

STORES

Ballykinler farmer: 17.1k, £68, 398p; Hilltown farmer: 17.4k, £68, 391p; Hilltown farmer: 14.7k, £57, 388p; Ballykinler farmer: 16.9k, £65, 385p; Hilltown farmer: 19.2k, £72.50, 378p; Richhill farmer: 18.4k, £69, 375p; Dromara farmer: 14.5k, £54, 372p; Mayobridge farmer: 17.7k, £65.50, 370p; Markethill farmer: 19k, £70, 368p.