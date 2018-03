Heavy lambs sell from £110 to £124 per head at Massereene Mart

Large numbers of prime hoggets and cast ewes still coming forward to Monday's sales with trade slightly up on last week.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 460p to 520p per kg, heavy lots selling from £110 to £124 per head with 45 lots selling at over £100.

Prices: Kilwaughter producer 20 hoggets 23kg at £119.50 = 520p. Aldergrove producer 32 hoggets 24kg at £123 = 512p. Millisle producer 35 hoggets 24kg at £122.50 = 510p. Ballymena producer 22 hoggets 24kg at £120 = 500p. Portaferry producer 22 hoggets 22kg at £109 = 495p. Dromore producer 24 hoggets 23kg at £113 = 492p. Antrim producer 40 hoggets 22kg at £108 = 491p. Ballynahinch producer 71 hoggets 23.5kg at £114.50 = 487p. Carnlough producer 124 hoggets 23.5kg at £113.50 = 483p. Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £120 = 480p. Cookstown producer 23 hoggets 24kg at £115 = 480p. Lurgan producer 16 hoggets 21.5kg at £103 = 480p. Comber producer 16 hoggets 22.5kg at £107.50 = 478p. Magheramourne producer 14 hoggets 25kg at £119= 476p. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 23.5kg at £112 = 476p. Glenavy producer 17 hoggets 20.5kg at £97 = 473p. Crumlin producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £104 = 473p. Comber producer 12 hoggets 23kg at £108.50 = 472p. Larne producer 50 hoggets 23kg at £107.50 = 468p. Randalstown producer 9 hoggets 24kg at £112 = 467p. Killyglen producer 12 hoggets 25.5kg at £119 = 467p. Doagh producer 51 hoggets 26kg at £121.50 = 467p. Crumlin producer 61 hoggets 24kg at £112 = 467p. Randalstown producer 30 hoggets 20.5kg at £95.50 = 466p. Carnlough producer 62 hoggets 20.5kg at £95.50 = 466p. Toome producer 13 hoggets 22kg at £102 = 464p. Ballymena producer 6 hoggets 22.5kg at £104 = 462p. Magherafelt producer 42 hoggets 25kg at £115 = 460p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 30kg at £124. Draperstown Producer 27 hoggets 27kg at £124. Tobermore producer 29 hoggets 26kg at £123. Dundrod producer 45 hoggets 26kg at £123. Ballymena producer 3 hoggets 28kg at £123. Armagh producer 39 hoggets 25kg at £122. Larne producer 3 hoggets 32kg at £120. Carrickfergus producer 32 hoggets 27kg at £120. Banbridge producer 33 hoggets 25kg at £120. Aldergrove producer 2 hoggets 27kg at £119. Dunmurry producer 6 hoggets 28kg at £118. Dromore producer 40 hoggets 25kg at £118.

CAST EWES: Texels. Ballyclare producer 7 at £137. Banbridge producer 5 at £130. Aldergrove producer 10 at £121. Crumlin producer 2 at £121. Antrim producer 10 at £117. Charollais. Templepatrick producer 7 at £115. Larne producer 4 at £115. Gracehill producer 4 at £114. Antrim producer 5 at £112. Suffolk. Larne producer 11 at £116. Dundrod producer 6 at £107. Kircubbin producer 10 at £103. Ballinderry producer 2 at £103. Ballymena producer 4 at £100 crossbred. Ballymena producer 7 at £90. Ballynahinch producer 11 at £89. Larne producer 7 at £88 Blackface. Armoy producer 16 at £60. Larne producer 12 at £55. Ballymena producer 13 at £52.

Fat rams: Antrim producer Charollais at £116. Lurgan producer Charollais at £115. Kircubbin producer Suffolk at £114. Newtownards producer Suffolk at £110. Templepatrick producer Suffolk at £111. Aughafatten producer Dorset at £112.