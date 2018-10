Heavy lambs sell from £78 to £81.50 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,750 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, October 3rd sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £78 to £81.50 each with good quality pens selling from 315p to 329p per kilo for 24 kilos at £79 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 335p to 356p per kilo for 20.1 kilos at £71.50 each followed by 354p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £72.50 each.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally good to a top of 443p per kilo for 15.9 kilos at £70.50 each followed by 441p for 16 kilos at £70.50 each.

All good quality light stores sold from 380p to 427p per kilo with stronger stores to 392p for 17.7 kilos at £69.50 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £101 each.

Plainer ewes from £45 to £55 each

Breeding rams sold up to £340 for a Texel shearling followed by £310 for a Texel shearling.

Breeeding hoggets sold from £125 to £150 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Richhill farmer: 24k, £79, 329p; Newry farmer: 25k, £80, 320p; Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £78, 320p; Portadown farmer: 24.1k, £77, 320p; Markethill farmer: 24.6k, £78, 317p; Hilltown farmer: 24.5k, £77.50, 316p and Cullyhanna farmer: 24.7k, £78, 316p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Armagh farmer: 20.1k, £71.50, 356p; Newry farmer: 20.5k, £72.50, 354p; Dungannon farmer: 20k, £70.50, 353p; Crossmaglen farmer: 20.2k, £71, 351p; Dromore farmer: 20.4k, £71.50, 351p; Collone farmer: 20k, £70, 350p and Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.8k, £72, 346p.

STORE LAMBS

Draperstown farmer: 15.9k, £70.50, 443p; Ballykinlar farmer: 16k, £70.50, 441p; Mayobridge farmer: 15k, £64, 427p; Draperstown farmer: 14k, £59, 421p; Ballykinlar farmer: 17k, £70.50, 415p; Newry farmer: 14.9k, £61, 409p; Kilkeel farmer: 16k, £65.50, 409p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 15.7k, £64, 408p and Dungannon farmer: 14.8k, £59.50, 402p.