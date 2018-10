Heavy lambs sell from £78 to £81.50 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,350 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, October 10th sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £78 to £81.50 each with good quality heavies from 320p to 333p per kilo for 24k at £80 each followed by 331p for 24.2k at £80 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to 360p for 20 kilos at £72 each.

Another large entry of stores sold in a very strong trade with light stores from 385p to 407p for 16.7k at £68 each.

Stronger stores to 393p for 18.2k at £71.50 each.

First quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £95 each with second quality from £45 to £60 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to a top of £290 for a Charollais ram lamb followed by £285 for a Suffolk and £250 for a Texel shearling.

Hoggets sold from £110 to £140 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Gilford farmer: 24k, £80, 333p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.2k, £80, 331p; Dungannon farmer: 24k, £78, 325p; Loughgall farmer: 24.1k, £78, 324p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.1k, £78, 324p and Mowhan farmer: 24.2k, £78.20, 323p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Belleeks farmer: 20k, £72, 360p; Dungannon farmer: 20k, £69.50, 348p; Gilford farmer: 20.5k, £71, 346p; Newry farmer: 21.4k, £74, 346p; Dungannon farmer: 23k, £79.50, 346p; Newry farmer: 21.4k, £73.50, 343p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.3k, £69.50, 342p; Dromore farmer: 20.9k, £71.50, 342p and Newry farmer: 23k, £78.50, 341p.

STORES

Lislea farmer: 16.7k, £68, 407p; Mullabawn farmer: 16.8k, £68, 405p; Mayobridge farmer: 16.6k, £66.50, 401p; Mayobridge farmer: 17k, £68, 400p; Kilmore farmer: 16.6k, £66, 398p; Mullabawn farmer: 15.6k, £61.50, 394p; Kilcoo farmer: 18.2k, £71.50, 393p and Annalong farmer: 17.6k, £69, 392p.