Heavy lambs sell from £79 to £85 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,650 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 12th sold in a steady trade for middleweight and store lambs however heavy lambs were in a slightly easier demand.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 340p to 382p per kilo for 20.3 kilos at £77.50 each for a Warrenpoint farmer followed by 350p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £71.50 each from a Lislea producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £79 to £85 each and from 320p to 335p per kilo for 24.5k at £82 each followed by 331p for 24.2 kilos at £80 each.

A large entry of stores sold in a steady demand. Light stores sold to 432p per kilo for 13.2 kilos at £57 each from a Dromara farmer followed by 426p for 16.2 kilos at £69 each from a Draperstown producer. Stronger stores sold up to 372p for 18.8 kilos at £70 from an Armagh farmer. Main demand for good quality stores sold from 350p to 406p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold from £65 to £95 each with second quality from £45 to £60 each.

Breeding hogget trade was slower selling to a top of £140.

Main demand from £120 to £137 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £90 to £110 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Tassagh farmer : 24.5k £82 335p : Jerrettspass farmer: 24.2k, £80, 331p; Markethill farmer: 24.6k, £81, 329p; Dromore farmer: 26.3k, £85, 323p; Caledon farmer: 24.8k, £80, 323p; Keady farmer: 25k, £80.50, 322p; Keady farmer: 24.9k, £80, 321p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Warrenpoint farmer: 20.3k, £77.50, 382p; Lislea farmer: 20.4k, £71.50, 350p; Ballinderry farmer: 22.3k, £77, 345p; Draperstown farmer: 21k, £72.50, 345p; Magheralin farmer: 21.5k, £74, 344p; Warrenpoint farmer: 20.4k, £70, 343p; Gawleys Gate farmer: 20k, £68.50, 343p.

STORES

Dromara farmer: 13.2k, £57, 432p; Draperstown farmer: 16.2k, £69, 426p; Rostrevor farmer: 14.5k, £59, 407p; Whitecross farmer: 13.8k, £56, 406p; Glenanne farmer: 17.4k, £70, 402p; Rostrevor farmer: 16.8k, £67.50, 402p; Dungannon farmer: 8.5k, £34, 400p; Rostrevor farmer: 17k, £68, 400p and Rostrevor farmer: 17.5k, £68, 389p.