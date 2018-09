Heavy lambs sell from £80 to £85 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,600 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 26th sold in a slightly improved trade for fat lambs with store lamb prices noticeably stronger on the week.

Heavy lambs sold from £80 to £85 each and up to 346p per kilo for 24 kilos at £83 each followed by 340p for 24.1 kilos at £82 each.

A total of 18 pens of heavy lambs sold in excess of £80 each.

Middleweight lambs sold from 335p to 357p per kilo for 20 lambs 20.6 kilos at £73.50 each for a Magheralin farmer followed by 353p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £72 each from a Warrenpoint producer.

Store lamb trade was very strong. Light stores sold from 400p to 435p per kilo for 13.1 kilos at £57 each from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 432p per kilo for 15.4 kilos at £66.50 each from a Kilcoo producer. Stronger stores sold up to 400p per kilo for 27 lambs weighing 17.5kilos at £70 each from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £78 each with breeding hoggets selling up to £160 each. Main demand from £110 to £135 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £83, 346p; Mayobridge farmer: 24.1k, £82, 340p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £81.50, 339p; Markethill farmer: 24.2k, £81, 335p; Portadown farmer: 24.9k, £82, 329p; Belleeks farmer: 26k, £85, 327p; Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p and Caledon farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Magheralin farmer: 20.6k, £73.50, 357p; Warrenpoint farmer: 20.4k, £72, 353p; Portadown farmer: 23.3k, £82, 352p; Portadown farmer: 21.9k, £76.50, 349p; Mullabawn farmer: 22.5k, £78.50, 349p; Mayobridge farmer: 22.1k, £77, 348p; Magheralin farmer: 22.2k, £77, 347p; Altnamackin farmer: 21.3k, £73.50, 345p and Portadown farmer: 21.8k, £75, 344p.

STORES

Mayobridge farmer: 13.2k, £57, 435p; Kilcoo farmer: 15.4k, £66.50, 432p; Dungannon farmer: 13.1k, £55, 420p; Dungannon farmer: 16.7k, £70, 419p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 15.3k, £64, 418p; Lurgan farmer: 16k, £66.50, 416p; Cullyhanna farmer: 16k, £66.50, 416p and Rostrevor farmer: 16.4k, £67.50, 412p.