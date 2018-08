Heavy lambs sell from £84 to £90.50 at Massereene Mart

All classes of lambs and cast ewes sold at reduced rates this week, with heavies the best sellers.

Lightweight lambs sold from 345p to 366p for a pen of Charollais 23.5kg at £86.

Heavies sold from £84 to £90.50.

Cast ewes sold up to £90 per head.

Prices: Aghalee producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Randalstown producer 23 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Ballynure producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £83.50 = 363p. Ballyutoag producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £81 = 360p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 359p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 23kg at £82 = 356p. Larne producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Ballynure producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £79.50 = 353p. Aghalee producer 4 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Coleraine producer 10 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 352p. Glenavy producer 18 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 24kg at £84 = 350p. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 23kg at £80.50 = 350p. Mallusk producer 25 lambs 25kg at £87.50 = 350p. Kilwaughter producer 10 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Larne producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £78.50 = 349p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £75 = 349p. Raloo producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £75 = 349p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Ballymena producer 8 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Dundrod producer 26 lambs 23.5kg at £81.50 = 347p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £78 = 347p. Newtownards producer 34 lambs 22.5kg at £78 = 347p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Dundrod producer 10 lambs 23kg at £79.50 = 346p. Ballinderry producer 4 lambs 25kg at £86.50 = 346p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Doagh producer 7 lambs 31kg at £90.50. Cookstown producer 7 lambs 26kg at £90. Armagh producer 12 lambs 26kg at £89. Ballycarry producer 3 lambs 27kg at £88. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 27kg at £87. Larne producer 7 lambs 28kg at £87. Ballycarry producer 2 lambs 30kg at £88. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 25kg at £86.50. Ballinderry producer 15 lambs 25kg at £86. Antrim producer 10 lambs 25kg at £86. Ballymena producer 2 lambs 29kg at £86. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 26kg at £85.50. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £85. Toome producer 6 lambs 25kg at £85. Ballynure producer 3 lambs 25kg at £85. Portadown producer 22 lambs 25kg at £85. Ballynure producer 27 lambs 25kg at £85.

CAST EWES

TEXEL: Portadown producer 2 at £90. Crumlin producer 5 at £90. Randalstown producer 5 at £90.

SUFFOLKS: Crumlin producer 3 at £86. Carrowdore producer 6 at £85. Bangor Producer 7 at £84, Larne Producer 10 at £82.

CHAROLAIS: Ballymena Producer 2 at £87. Millisle Producer 7 at £85. Cookstown producer 3 at £84.

MULES: Larne producer 7 at £81. Antrim producer 7 at £80. Armoy producer 12 at £80.

BLACKFACE: Ballymena producer 9 at £50. Ahoghill producer 12 at £48.