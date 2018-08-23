Heavy lambs sell to £82 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,650 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, August 22nd sold in a slower trade in both fat lamb ring and cull ewe ring.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of 351p per kilo for 24.5k at £86 each followed by 342p per kilo for 24k at £82 each.

All good quality pens of heavy lambs sold from 320p to 338p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 335p to 350p per kilo for 21.3k at £74.50 followed by 348p per kilo for 23k at £80 each.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 410p per kilo for 13.4k at £55 each.

Stronger pens sold to 386p for 18.4k at £71 each.

Main demand sold from 350p to 380p per kilo.

An entry of 240 cull ewes sold in a slightly easier trade with first quality ewes from £70 to £88 with second quality from £50 to £65 each.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold to a top of £150 each.

All good quality pens from £120 to £145 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Draperstown farmer: 24.5k, £86, 351p; Glenanne farmer: 24k, £82, 342p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £81, 338p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £80, 333p; Collone farmer: 24.4k, £80, 328p and Collone farmer: 25.4k, £83, 327p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Magheralin farmer: 21.3k, £74.50, 350p; Portadown farmer: 23k, £80, 348p; Portadown farmer: 20k, £69.50, 348p; Magheralin farmer: 22.9k, £79.50, 347p; Corbet farmer: 20.7k, £71.50, 345p; Magheragall farmer: 20.8k, £71.50, 344p; Hillsborough farmer: 21.4k, £73.50, 343p; Tandragee farmer: 20.3k, £69.50, 342p; Richhill farmer: 22.5k, £77, 342p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £78.50, 341p and Newry farmer: 21.4k, £73, 341p.

STORES

Newry farmer: 13.4k. £55. 410p; Rostrevor farmer: 15.2k, £62, 408p; Rostrevor farmer: 12k, £48, 400p; Magheralin farmer: 14.3k, £56, 392p; Armagh farmer: 18.4k, £71, 386p; Ballykinlar farmer: 15.3k, £59, 386p and Banbridge farmer: 14.4k, £55, 382p.