Heavy lambs sell to a top of £90 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,550 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, October 17th sold in a noticeably firmer trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £90 with a further 25 pens selling from £80 to £84 each.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 325p to a top of 350p per kilo for 24 kilos at £84 each followed by 339p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £82 each.

Middleweight lambs sold to a top of 373p for 17 lambs weighing 20.1 kilos at £75 each for a Magheralin farmer followed by 7 lambs 20.3k at £75 each from a Portadown producer.

Main demand from 345p to 365p per kilo.

Store trade was exceptionally strong with a top price of 447p per kilo paid for 13.2kilos at £59 each for a Kilkeel farmer followed by 436p per kilo for 14 kilos at £61 each. All good quality stores sold steadily from 390p to 430p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £84 each with plainer ewes from £35 to £50 each.

Breeding rams sold at £310, £250 and £240.

Ewe hoggets from £120 to £135 each.

Next Wednesday (October 24th) is the final sale of breeding sheep for this season.

HEAVY LAMBS

Crossmaglen farmer: 24k, £84, 350p; Kilcoo farmer: 24.2k, £82, 339p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £80, 333p; Stragrane farmer: 24k, £80, 333p; Belleeks farmer: 24.1k, £80, 332p; Tandragee farmer: 25k, £82.50, 330p and Markethill farmer: 24k, £79, 329p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Magheralin farmer: 20.1k, £75, 373p; Portadown farmer: 20.3k, £75, 369p; Magheralin farmer: 21.7k, £80, 369p; Loughinisland farmer: 20.3k, £74, 365p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.3k, £77.50, 364p; Banbridge farmer: 20.7k, £74.50, 360p and Ballynahinch farmer: 20.6k, £74, 359p.

STORES

Kilkeel farmer: 13.2k, £59, 447p; Banbridge farmer: 14k, £61, 436p; Belleeks farmer: 14.3k, £62, 434p; Loughgall farmer: 14.4k, £62, 431p; Draperstown farmer: 15.4k, £66, 429p; Poyntzpass farmer: 14k, £60, 429p; Magheralin farmer: 11.4k, £48.50, 425p and Mullaghbawn farmer: 14.3k, £60.50, 423p.