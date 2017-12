Heavy lambs selling up to £90.50 at Massereene Mart

Good numbers forward again this week at Massereene Mart with a steady trade for all weights.

Lightweights lambs selling from 345p to 371p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £81.50.

Heavy lambs selling up to £90.50.

In the cast ewe ring another good entry Texels to £96. Charollais to £90 Suffolks to £88. Crossbreds to £76. Fat rams to £95.

Antrim producer 19 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 371p. Randalstown producer 60 lambs 23kg at £84.50 = 368p. Toomebridge producer 19 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 365p. Tobermore producer 22 lambs 22kg at £80 = 363p. Raloo producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p. Crumlin producer 37 lambs 23.5kg at £84 = 357p. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 20kg at £71 = 355p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £83.50 = 355p. Antrim producer 20 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £76 = 353p. Carnlough producer 40 lambs 24.5kg at £86 = 351p. Parkgate producer 3 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Moira producer 11 lambs 23kg at £80.50 = 350p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 23kg at £80.50 = 350p. Dromara producer 9 lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £82 = 349p. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 23.5kg at £82 = 349p. Randalstown producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £82 = 349p. Cookstown producer 50 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Crumlin producer 46 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Lisburn producer 26 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £83.50 = 348p. Ballyclare producer 20 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Moira producer 26 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Antrim producer 14 lambs 24kg at £83.50 = 348p. Kircubbin producer 24 lambs 24.5kg at £85 = 347p. Moira producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £84.50 = 345p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Dundrod producer 32 lambs 23.5kg at £81 = 345p. Randalstown producer 20 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Mallusk producer 14 lambs 24.5kg at £84.50 = 345p.

Heavy lambs: Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 27kg at £90.50. Comber producer 20 lambs 26kg at £89. Ballynahinch producer 44 lambs 26kg at £88. Dromore producer 29 lambs 26kg at £87. Mallusk producer 42 lambs 26kg at £86.50. Dromara producer 9 lambs 25.5kg at £86.50. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 26kg at £86. Crossgar producer 34 lambs 26kg at £86. Portadown producer 34 lambs 26kg at £86. Dromore producer 19 lambs 27kg at £86. Ballymena producer 43 lambs 26kg at £86.

CAST EWES: Carrick producer 7 Texels at £96. Comber producer 4 Charollais at £90. Ballywalter producer 5 Suffolks at £88. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at £89. Islandmagee producer 8 Suffolks at £88. Ballycarry producer 5 Suffolks at £85. Crumlin producer 5 Suffolks at £80. Crumlin producer 7 Suffolks at £87. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £85. Lisburn producer 6 crossbreds at £76. Comber producer Suffolk ram at £95. Carrick producer Suffolk ram at £94.