Heavy lambs sold from £80 to £87 per head at Massereene Mart

With a yard full of lambs and cast ewes and buyers keen for sheep a steady trade was recorded at Monday’s sales.

Lightweight lambs sold from 335p to 370p for a pen of Dorsets 20kg at £74.

Heavy lambs sold from £80 to £87 per head.

Cast ewes saw a dull trade mainly due to the quality of stock on offer.

LAMB PRICES: Castlederg producer 10 lambs 20kg at £74 = 370p. Carnlough producer 20 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Cookstown producer 40 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 360p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £83.50 = 355p. Lisburn producer 14 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Randalstown producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £82.50 = 351p. Dromore producer 19 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 345p. Ballygally producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £79 = 343p. Ballinderry producer 17 lambs 21.5kg at £74 = 344p. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 21kg at £72 = 343p. Kells producer 50 lambs 22kg at £75.50. = 343p. Ballycarry producer 21 lambs 21.5kg at £73.50. = 342p. Broughshane producer 21 lambs 22kg at £75 = 4=341p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 21.5kg at £73 = 340p. Cushendall producer 14 lambs 24.5kg at £83 = 339p. Larne producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £73 = 339p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Crumlin producer 49 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Glenavy producer 5 lambs 18.5kg at £62.50 = 338p. Dromore producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Glenavy producer 40 lambs 19.5kg at £66 = 338p. Broughshane producer 19 lambs 24kg at £81 = 337p. Larne producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £75.50 = 336p.

HEAVY lambs: Castlederg producer 10 lambs 30kg at £87. Lurgan producer 15 lambs 28kg at £86. Ballycarry producer 32 lambs 25.5kg at £85. Ballygowan producer 34 lambs 26kg at £84. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 27kg at £83. Antrim producer 14 lambs 25kg at £83.50. Muckamore producer 23 lambs 26kg at £83. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 26kg at £82. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 26kg at £82. Dundrod producer 5 lambs 25kg at £82. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 27kg at £82. Mallusk producer 16 lambs 25kg at £82. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 25kg at £82. Lisburn producer 29 lambs 24.5kg at £81.50. Dundrod producer 32 lambs 25kg at £81.50. Lisburn producer 12 lambs 25kg at £81.50. Ballygally producer 24 lambs 25kg at £81. Crumlin producer 59 lambs 25kg at £81. Carrickfergus producer 37 lambs 25kg at £81. Ballygally producer 75 lambs 24.5kg at £80.50. Crumlin producer 45 lambs 24kg at £80. Broughshane producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Millisle producer 2 Texels at £91. Antrim producer 10 Suffolks at £82. Ballyclare producer 11 Suffolks at £76. Larne producer 2 Suffolks at £76. Larne producer 2 Suffolks at £73. Doagh producer 3 Suffolks at £72. Ballymena producer 5 Suffolks at £70. Dundrod producer 10 mules at £70. Dundrod producer 26 mules at £69. Templepatrick producer 2 mules at £67. Islandmagee producer 7 mules at £65. Carnlough producer 27 Blackface at £50.