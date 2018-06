Heavy lambs sold to £120 per head at Massereene Mart

Another excellent trade at Monday’s sales for a yard full of top quality lambs.

Lightweights selling from 440 to 475p for a pen of Texels 21.5kg at £102.

Heavy lambs sold to £120 per head.

Prices: Antrim producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £102 = 405p. Ballinderry producer 16 lambs 23kg at £109 = 474.p. Magherafelt producer 39 lambs 22.5kg at £105.50 = 470p. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 22kg at £102 = 464p. Dungannon producer 24 lambs 22kg at £101 = 460p. Templepatrick producer 4 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Carrickfergus producer 6 lambs 19.5kg at £88 = 451p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 24kg at £107 = 446p. Lisburn producer 6 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 27kg at £120 = 444p. Randalstown producer 24 lambs 22.5kg at £100 = 444p. Templepatrick producer 9 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 21kg at £92.50 = 440p. Templepatrick producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 23kg at £100 = 435p. Templepatrick producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p. Larne producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22kg at £95.50 = 434p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 23kg at £99.50 = 433p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £97.50 = 433p. Lisburn producer 8 lambs 21kg at £90 = 433p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £93 = 433p. Ballymena producer 40 lambs 22kg at £95.50 = 434p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £101.50 = 432p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Doagh producer 12 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p. Larne producer 12 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p.

Heavy lambs: Cookstown producer 24 lambs 26kg at £110. Ballynahinch producer 16 lambs 25kg at £108. Coagh producer 22 lambs 25kg at £107. Lurgan producer 12 lambs 25kg at £106. Ballinderry producer 15 lambs 24kg at £104.50. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 25kg at £103. Antrim producer 2 lambs 24kg at £102. Antrim producer 74 lambs 23.5kg at £100. Antrim producer 86 lambs 23kg at £100.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 5 Texels at £118. Crumlin producer 8 Texels at £117. Cairncastle producer 3 Suffolks at £106. Ballymena producer 13 Suffolks at £105. Randalstown producer 10 Texels at £110. Newtownards producer 9 Texels at £109. Antrim producer 5 Texels at £100. Ballinderry producer 4 Charollais at £91. Antrim producer 11 Charollais at £95. Crumlin producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Dungannon producer 22 Suffolks at £90. Islandmagee producer 23 Suffolks at £93. Islandmagee producer 11 Suffolks at £95. Dundrod producer 3 crossbreds at £94. Larne producer 19 Blackface at £61.