Heavy lots sell to up to £112.50 per head at Massereene Mart

Numbers continue to grow at Monday’s sheep sales, resulting in a slower trade for spring lambs, lightweights selling from 450p to 495p, paid for Texels 22kg at £109.

Heavy lots sold up to £112.50 per head.

Cast ewes remained a solid trade selling up to £125 for Texels.

Prices: Crumlin producer 2 lambs 22kg at £109 = 495p. Comber producer 9 lambs 22kg at £108 = 492p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 21kg at £102 = 486p, Larne producer 16 lambs 21kg at £101 = 482p. Larne producer 11 lambs 21kg at £100.50 = 480p. Antrim producer 11 lambs 21kg at £100.50 = 478p. Ballywalter producer 13 lambs 21kg at £100 = 476p. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 22kg at £104.50 = 475p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £102 = 474p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £105.50 = 469p. Randalstown producer 3 lambs 23kg at £108. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Moira producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Ballyclare producer 13 lambs 21kg at £98 = 467p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23kg at £107 = 465p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Dundrod producer 4 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Toomebridge producer 25 lambs 22kg at £102 = 464p. Moorfields producer 30 lambs 22.5kg at £104 = 462p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 24.5kg at £112.50 = 459p. Doagh producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £103 = 458p. Antrim producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £103 = 458p. Mallusk producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £98 = 456p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23kg at £105 = 456p. Ballymena producer 2 lambs 23kg at £105 = 456p. Larne producer 5 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Glenwherry producer 8 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £102 = 453p. Cookstown producer 22 lambs 23kg at £104 = 452p. Larne producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £102 = 453p.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 7 Texels at £125. Newtownards producer 7 Suffolks at £118. Crumlin producer 6 Texels at £113. Aldergrove producer 6 Texels at £112. Ballywalter producer 7 Suffolks at £109. Ballymena producer 5 Texels at £107. Larne producer 5 Suffolks at £103. Templepatrick producer 4 Suffolks at £98. Carrickfergus producer 10 Suffolks at £96. Stoneyford producer single Dorset at £95. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £94.