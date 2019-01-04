Heavy lots sell up to £1,375 per head at Enniskillen Mart

The first sale of the year had many buyers in attendance with a strong trade all round.

Light weight bullocks selling from 200 to 233ppk for a Charolais 386kg at £900, medium weights selling from 195-228ppk for a Charolais 438kg at £1,000, heavy lots selling from 185 to 206ppk for a Charolais 590kg at £1,220 and selling up to at £1,375 per head.

BULLOCKS

Bellanaleck producer Charolais 386kg at £900, Charolais 438kg at £1,000, Charolais 402kg at £900, Brookeborough producer Charolais 590kg at £1,220, Brookeborough producer Charolais 596kg at £1,220, 644kg Charolais at £1,300, Dungannon producer Charolais 694kg at £1,375, Limousin 694kg at £1,300, Brookeborough producer Charolais 660kg at £1,305, Brookeborough producer Charolais 644kg at £1,300, Brookeborough producer Charolais 590kg at £1,220 and Brookeborough producer Charolais 596kg at £1,220.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,050 paid for a 430kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £940 for a 375kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 430kg Charolais bull at £1,050, Derrylin producer 435kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 410kg Charolais bull at £1,020, Lisnaskea producer 338kg Charolais bull at £820, 279kg Charolais bull at £725, Derrylin producer 365kg Charolais heifer at £930, 375kg Charolais heifer at £940kg, Brookeborough producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £725, 306kg Charolais heifer at £755, Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais bull at £900, 400kg Charolais bull at £935, 400kg Charolais bull at £960, Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais bull at £795, 420kg Charolais bull at £915, 455kg Charolais bull at £965, Florencecourt producer 405kg Charolais steer at £850, Belleek producer 448kg Charolais heifer at £940, 448kg Charolais bull 970 and Ballinamallard producer 346kg Charolais bull at £800, 410kg Charolais bull at £970.

CALVES

Bull calves: Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £365, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Lisbellaw producer Belgian Blue bull at £330 and Springfield producer B-FR at £135.

Heifer calves: Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £250 and Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisbellaw producer Hereford cow with heifer calf at £1,350, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,260 and Clogher producer springing Simmental cow at £1,200.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 203ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1,200 while light weights sold from 189-219ppk paid for a 366kg Charolais at £800.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 590kg at £1,200, Charolais 570kg at £1,145, Florencecourt producer Charolais 550kg at £1,105, Florencecourt producer Charolais 540kg at £1,085 and Brookeborough producer Charolais 530kg at £1,060, Charolais 520kg at £1,050.

Fat cows

Tempo producer Charolais 586kg at £1,055, Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £1,030, Derrylin producer Charolais 680kg at £1,000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £980 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 580kg at £880.