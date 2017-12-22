Heavy lots selling up to £1,350 at Enniskillen Mart

Thursday’s pre-Christmas sale of cattle saw reduced entries in all six rings.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 255ppk for a Charolais 314kg at £800.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 236ppk for a Charolais 440kg at £1,040.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 220ppk for an Charolais 560kg at £1,230 and selling up to £1,350.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 314kg at £800, Kesh producer Limousin 376kg at £920, Limousin 370kg at £900, Charolais 384kg at £920, Charolais 440kg at £1,040, Augher producer Charolais 408kg at £940, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 560kg at £1,230, Charolais 550kg at £1,155.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £1,040 paid for a 404kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £1,070 for a very special Charolais 337kg.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 365kg Charolais steer at £960, 405kg Charolais steer at £925, 357kg Charolais steer at £980, 339kg Charolais steer at £905, 273kg Charolais bull at £775, Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £715, 340kg Charolais heifer at £775, 311kg Charolais bull at £770, Macken producer 400kg Charolais bull at £965, 361kg Charolais heifer at £755, 326kg Charolais heifer at £875, Belcoo producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £1,070, 293kg Charolais bull at £725, 293kg Charolais heifer at £725, Macken producer 404kg Charolais bull at £1,040, 400kg Charolais bull at £980, 371kg Charolais heifer at £935, 365kg Charolais heifer at £765, Garrison producer 256kg Limousin bull at £715, 257kg Limousin heifer at £252, 170kg Simmental bull at £500, 202kg Simmental bull at £505, 221kg Charolais bull at £690, 277kg Charolais heifer at £540, Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais steer at £800, 296kg Hereford heifer at £500, 297kg Charolais steer at £710, 248kg Charolais bull at £760, Derrylin producer 229kg Charolais bull at £770, 248kg Charolais bull at £780, 235kg Charolais bull at £680, 202kg Charolais bull at £690, Derrygonnelly producer 297kg Charolais steer at £695, 331kg Limousin steer at £730, 268kg Charolais heifer at £575, 331kg Limousin bull at £730.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £380, Lisnaksea producer Charolais heifer at £380, Bellanaleck producer Limousin bull at £380, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £370.

CALVES: Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £375, Limousin bull at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Tempo producer M McCaffery Frieisian at £1,100, Friesian at £1,050, Monea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £255, Kinwley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Fivemiletown producer Simmental heifer at £250, Florenccourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £220, Brookeborough producer Frieisian bull at £110.

SUCKLER COWS: Dromore producer Saler cow with bull at £1,720, Augher producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,660, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,360, Omagh producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,080, Lisnaskea producer springing Shorthorn cow at £930.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 555kg Charolais. Medium weights from 184-241ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1,010. While light weights sold from 190-241ppk paid for a 300kg at £720.

Kinawley producer Charolais 555kg at £1,200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Charolais 560kg at £1,190, Newtownbutler Charolais 500kg at £1,035, Enniskillen producer Charolais 490kg at £1,045, Letterbreen producer Charolais 520kg at £1,105, Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Florencecourt producer Charolais 400kg at £890, Charolais 380kg at £880, Rosslea producer Charolais 480kg at £1,035.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.