Heavy spring lambs sell from 134p to 139p per kilo at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,400 spring lambs sold in the firmest trade this year.

Heavy spring lambs sold from 134p to 139p per kilo.

Top price of £138 was paid for 24k at 575p for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 563p for 7 lambs weighing 24k at £135 each.

Light spring lambs sold from 550p to 609p per kilo.

Top price of £126 was paid for 20.7 kilos at 609p. All good quality lambs sold from 582p to 594p per kilo.

An entry of 330 heavy hoggets sold to a top of 489p per kilo for 22.4k at£109.50. All good quality fat hoggets sold from 469p to 483p per kilo.

An entry of 270 cull ewes sold from £90 to £130 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in an excellent demand.

Doubles sold to £250 each with others from £200 to £248 each.

Singles sold from £150 to £198 each.

FAT HOGGETS

Armagh farmer: 22.4k, £109.50, 489p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 20k, £96.50, 483p; Tandragee farmer: 24.9k, £118.50, 476p; Lislea farmer: 24k, £114, 475p; Loughgall farmer: 23.6k, £112, 475p; Armagh farmer: 25.4k, £119.50, 470p; Dromara farmer: 20.2k, £95, 470p; Kilmore farmer: 27.3k, £128, 469p and Armagh farmer: 23.7k, £110.50, 466p.

HEAVY SPRING LAMBS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £138, 575p; Annaghmore farmer: 24k, £135, 563p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £134, 558p; Armagh farmer: 24.9k, £139, 558p and Gilford farmer: 25k, £138, 552p.

SPRING LAMBS

Belleek farmer: 20.7k, £126, 609p; Markethill farmer: 20.7k, £123, 594p; Crossmaglen farmer: 22k, £130, 591p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.4k, £138, 590p; Armagh farmer: 21.7k, £127.50, 588p; Portadown farmer: 21.5k, £126, 586p; Annaclone farmer: 22.1k, £129.50, 586p; Collone farmer: 22k, £128.50, 584p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.5k, £125.50, 584p and Collone farmer: 22.7k, £132, 582p.