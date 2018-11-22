Heavy weight bullocks peak at £1,150 per head at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on November 19th 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,150 for 646kg Hereford (1.78ppk) with heifers at £740 for 536kg Charolais (1.38ppk).

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.14ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Balinahinch farmer 514kg Charolais £1,045 (2.03ppk), Annacloy farmer 524kg Limousin £1050 (2.00ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 532kg Charolais £1,040 (1.96ppk), Annacloy farmer 538kg Limousin £980 (1.82ppk), Crossgar farmer 540kg Simmental £980 (1.82ppk), Loughinisland farmer 536kg, £970 (1.81ppk) and 646kg Hereford £1,150 (1.78kg), Ballynahinch farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine £985 (1.76ppk), Clonvaraghan farmer 626kg Limousin £1,075 (1.72ppk), Fivemiletown farmer 518kg Belgian Blue £870 (1.68ppk), Tollamagrange farmer 506kg Aberdeen Angus £845 (1.67ppk), Leitrim farmer 716kg Hereford £1,060 (1.48ppk), Fivemiletown farmer 502kg Fleckvieh £740 (1.47ppk) and Clonvaraghan farmer 648kg Montbeliarde £945 (1.46ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Ballymaghreen farmer 280kg Limousin £600 (2.14ppk), Raffery farmer 420kg Charolais £885 (2.11ppk), Magheramayo farmer 300kg Charolais £620 (2.07ppk), Kilkeel farmer 250kg Limousin £505 (2.02ppk) and 306kg Charolais £605 (1.98ppk), Ballymaginthy farmer 342kg Limousin £670 (1.96ppk), Newcastle farmer 414kg Charolais £805 (1.94ppk) and 386kg Charolais £720 (1.87ppk), Fivemiletown farmer 438kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £780 (1.78ppk), Castlewellan farmer 436kg Limousin £770kg (1.77ppk), Ardglass farmer 392kg Aberdeen Angus £680 (1.74ppk) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus £835 (1.71ppk), Tyrone farmer 480kg Belgian Blue £810 (1.69ppk) and 432kg, £660 (1.53ppk), Loughinisland farmer 482kg Hereford £710 (1.47ppk) and Ardglass farmer 430kg Aberdeen Angus £620 (1.44ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Downpatrick farmer 536kg Charolais £740 (1.38ppk), Raffery farmer 544kg Hereford £715 (1.32ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Leitrim farmer 364kg Charolais £710 (1.95ppk) and 254kg Charolais £480 (1.89ppk) and 260kg Charolais £480 (1.85ppk), Annacloy farmer 384kg Limousin £700 (1.82ppk), Castlewellan farmer 354kg Limousin £640 (1.81ppk), Ballyward farmer 420kg Limousin £725 (1.73ppk), Saintfield farmer 408kg Limousin £695 (1.70ppk), Castlewellan farmer 326kg Limousin £540 (1.66ppk), Leitrim farmer 410kg Limousin £655 (1.60ppk), Carrickmannon farmer 440kg Limousin £300 (1.32ppk) and 230kg Limousin £270 (1.17ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, November 17th trade was steady with good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £86.00, fat ewes sold to £74.00 and light weight lambs sold to £3.52ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Drumnaquoile farmer 24g £86.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £85.00, Saintfield farmer 27kg £85.00, Ballynahinch farmer 28kg £84.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £84.00, Ballynoe farmer 24kg £83.75, Killinchy farmer 24kg £82.00, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg £81.50, Newcastle farmer 24kg £79.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £78.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg £77.50, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £77.00, Clough farmer 23g £77.00 and £76.00, Lisburn farmer 21kg £75.50, Kilclief farmer 22kg £75.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £74.50, Jerrettspass farmer 18kg £74.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg £73.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 20kg £72.50, Lisburn farmer 20kg £72.00, Ballyward farmer 21kg £70.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £70.00, Dromara farmer 18kg £69.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £68.00, Maghera farmer 19kg £68.00, Castlewellan farmer 18kg £67.00, Newry farmer 17kg £65.00 and 16kg £64.00 And Clough farmer 18kg £60.00.

FAT EWES

Ballyalton farmer £74.00, Downpatrick farmer £70, Newcastle farmer £70.00 and Downpatrick farmer £70.00.