Heavy weight bullocks peak at £1,270 per head at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on October 8th 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,270 for 644kg Limousin (£1.97ppk) with heifers at £1,125 for 542kg Charolais (2.08ppk).

Good quality light weight stores were still in strong demand, selling to a top of £2.30ppk

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Castlewellan farmer 506kg Charolais £1,070 (2.12ppk) and 532kg Salers £1,070 (2.01ppk) and 520kg Salers £1,040 (2.00ppk) and 548kg Charolais £1,090 (2.00ppk), Ballymartin farmer 544kg Belgian Blue £1,110 (2.04kg), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus £1,250 (1.98ppk), Killough farmer 644kg Limousin £1,270 (1.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 522kg Salers £1,010 (1.94ppk), Ballymartin farmer 570kg Belgian Blue £1,100 (1.93ppk) and 534kg Limousin £1,030 (1.93ppk), Crossgar farmer 538kg Aberdeen Angus £1,025 (1.91ppk), Ballymartin farmer 606kg Charolais £1,025 (1.82ppk), Dromara farmer 564kg Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (1.78ppk), Killough farmer 518kg Hereford £880 (1.70ppk) and 516kg Belgian Blue £870 (1.69ppk) Dromara farmer 520kg Aberdeen Angus £870 (1.67ppk), Dromara farmer 520kg Aberdeen Angus £870 (1.67ppk) and Ballymartin farmer 532kg Charolais £880 (1.65ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg: Killough farmer 406kg Charolais £935 (2.30ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 436kg Charolais £955 (2.19ppk), Killough farmer 370kg Charolais £790 (2.14ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 474kg Charolais £995 (2.10ppk) and 480kg Charolais £1000 (2.08ppk) and 462kg Charolais £955kg (2.07ppk) and Crossgar farmer 380kg Aberdeen Angus £780 (2.05ppk), Killough farmer 404g Charolais £825 (2.04ppk) and 464kg Charolais £920 (1.98ppk) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus £850 (1.98ppk), Dromara farmer 468kg Aberdeen Angus £1105 (1.81ppk), Strangford farmer 332kg Fleckvieh £1,000 (1.73ppk), Crossgar farmer 410kg Aberdeen Angus £710 (1.73ppk), Dromara farmer 480kg Belgian Blue £745 (1.55ppk) and 438kg Limousin £645 (1.47ppk).

Heifers 500 plus: Killough farmer 542kg Charolais £1,125 (2.08ppk) and 514kg Charolais £980 (1.87ppk), Strangford farmer 580kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.55ppk) and 542kg Aberdeen Angus £640 (1.18ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballykinlar farmer 356kg Charolais £815 (2.29ppk) and 400kg Charolais £875 (2.19ppk) and 410kg Charolais £875 (2.13ppk) and 398kg Charolais £845 (2.12ppk) and 416kg Charolais £840 (2.02ppk) and Crossgar farmer 284 kg Limousin £560 (1.97ppk) killough farmer 430kg Charolais £805 (1.87ppk), Drumaness farmer 402kg Limousin £740 (1.84ppk) and 430kg Limousin £750 (1.74ppk) and 460kg £970 (1.74ppk), Loughinisland farmer 388kg Montbeliard £650 (1.68ppk) and 384kg Belgian Blue £635 (1.65ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 384kg Limousin £620 (1.62ppk) and Dromore farmer 438kg Charolais £700 (1.60ppk) and 376kg Aberdeen Angus £600 (1.58ppk) and 374kg Aberdeen Angus £555 (1.48ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday 14th July trade was steady from the previous sale.

Fat lambs sold to £89.50, fat ewes to £75.00 and light weight lambs to £4.21ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Ballyclander farmer 25kg £89.50, Killinchy farmer 26kg £87.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £87.00, Strangford farmer 23kg £86.20, Castlescreen farmer 23kg £85.20, Killinchy farmer 22kg £84.50, Killyleagh farmer 32kg £83.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg £80.50, Ballyalton farmer 22kg £80.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £79.00, Strangford farmer 22kg £77.50, Ballykinlar farmer 21kg £75.00, Ballyhornan farmer 21kg £75.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg £74.00, Ballyalton farmer 20kg £71.00 and Strangford farmer 20kg £67.50.

FAT EWES: Downpatrick farmer £75.00, Saintfield farmer £75.00, Strangford farmer £65.00, Annacloy farmer £59.00.

The seasonal sale of suckled calves continued on the night of Friday, October 5th with an increased entry of excellent stock resulting in some outstanding prices.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £2.96p per kg for a Charolais bullock at 270kg with other calves to a top price per head of £1,050.00 for Limousin bullock at 382kg

Leading prices as follows.

BULLOCKS: Ballyhossett farmer 382kg Limousin £1,050 (2.74ppk), Portaferry farmer 432kg Simmental £970 (2.25ppk), Portaferry farmer 420kg Charolais £930 (2.21ppk), Clough farmer 406kg Charolais £930 (2.29ppk), Portaferry farmer 340g Charolais £925 (2.72ppk), Saintfield farmer 394kg Limousin £920 (2.34ppk), Portaferry farmer 416kg Limousin £910 (2.19ppk) Ballynahinch farmer 360kg Limousin £905 (2.51ppk), Saintfield farmer 410kg Limousin £905 (2.21ppk), Seaforde farmer 328kg Charolais £905 (2.76ppk), Portaferry farmer 394kg Charolais £900 (2.28ppk), Saintfield farmer 362kg Limousin £895 (2.47ppk), Clough farmer 378kg Charolais £890 (2.35ppk) and 382kg Charolais £890 (2.32ppk), Saintfield farmer 378kg Limousin £880 (2.33ppk) and 350kg Limousin £880 (2.51ppk) and 354kg Limousin £880 (2.49ppk), Cloughey farmer 362kg Charolais £880 (2.43ppk), Dundrum farmer 366kg Charolais £880 (2.40ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 426kg Charolais £880 (2.07ppk), Ballyphilip farmer 328kg Charolais £880 (2.68ppk), Seaforde farmer 378kg Charolais £880 (2.33ppk), Clough farmer 410kg Charolais £870 (2.12ppk), Annacloy farmer 404kg Limousin £865 (2.14ppk), Portaferry 378kg Simmental £860 (2.28ppk), Seaforde farmer 342kg Charolais £860 (2.51ppk), Ballyphilip farmer 360kg Charolais £850 (2.36ppk), Crossgar farmer 354kg Limousin £850 (2.40ppk), Saintfield farmer 332kg Limousin £830 (2.50ppk), Portaferry farmer 242kg Limousin £830 (2.43ppk), Carsonstown farmer 332kg Limousin £830 (2.50ppk), Downpatrick farmer 362kg Charolais £850 (2.35ppk), Portaferry farmer 342kg £830 (2.43ppk), Saintfield farmer 350kg Simmental £830 (2.37ppk) and 306kg Limousin £825 (2.70ppk) and 362kg Charolais £820 (2.27ppk), Clough farmer 348kg Charolais £815 (2.34ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 372kg £815 (2.49ppk), Portaferry farmer 302kg Charolais £800 (2.65ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 270kg Charolais £800 (2.96ppk), Portaferry farmer 304kg Charolais £880 (2.63ppk), Carstonstown farmer 330kg Limousin £800 (2.42ppk), Portaferry farmer 390kg Charolais £800 (2.05ppk), Downpatrick farmer 332KG Charolais £795 (2.39ppk), Seaforde farmer 414kg Charolais £790 (1.91ppk). Clough farmer 368kg Charolais £790 (2.15ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 310kg Charolais £790 (2.55ppk) and Dundrum farmer 252kg Charolais £790 (2.24ppk).

HEIFERS: Castlewellan farmer 480kg Simmental £905 (1.89ppk), Newcastle farmer 392kg Limousin £840 (2.14ppk), Portaferry farmer 380kg Charolais £825 (2.17ppk), Downpatrick farmer 282kg Simmental £820 (2.91ppk), Clough farmer 386kg Aberdeen Angus £760 (1.99ppk) and 358kg Charolais £740 (2.07ppk), Saintfield farmer 300kg Limousin £730 (2.43ppk) and 318kg Limousin £720 (2.64ppk), Portaferry farmer 322kg Charolais £710 (2.20ppk), Downpatrick farmer 390kg Charolais £710 (1.82ppk), Darragh Cross farmer 318kg Limousin £700 (2.20ppk), Downpatrick farmer 352kg Charolais £690 (2.18ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 316kg Charolais £690 (2.18ppk), Downpatrick farmer 300kg Charolais £680 (2.27ppk), Cloughey farmer 248kg Charolais £680 (2.74ppk), Castlewellan farmer 366kg Charolais £675 (1.84ppk) and 346kg Charolais £675 (1.95ppk), Drumaness farmer 314kg Simmental £670 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 304kg Simmental £670 (2.20ppk) and 269kg Charolais £665 (2.25ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, October 6th there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £76.00, fat ewes to £72.00 and light weight lambs to £3.05ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Dromara farmer 26kg, £76.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £76.00, Castlewellan farmer 25kg, £75.00, Annalong farmer 26kg, £75.00, Newcastle farmer 24kg, £74.00, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £74.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £72.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £72.00, Newry farmer 22kg, £71.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £71.00, Ballymagreehan farmer 22kg, £67.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £66.50, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £66.00 and 21kg, £65.00, Annalong farmer 21kg, £64.00, Crossgar farmer 19kg, £64.00, Castlewellan farmer 18kg, £62.00, Annalong farmer 19kg, £61.50, Drumaroad farmer 20kg, £61.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £60.50, Saintfield farmer 19kg, £60.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £60.00, Saintfield farmer 18kg, £58.00, Ballynahinch farmer £57.00 and £55.00.

FAT EWES: Legamaddy farmer £72.00 and £70, Downpatrick farmers £60, Ballyculter farmer £60, Dundrum farmer £60.