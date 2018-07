Heavy weight bullocks peak at £1,440 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on July 2nd 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,440 for 702kg Aberdeen Angus (£2.05ppk) with heifers at £1,000 for 534kg Belgian Blue (1.87ppk).

Good quality light weight stores were still in strong demand, selling to a top of £2.11ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Drumroe farmer 702kg Aberdeen Angus £1,440 (2.05ppk), 670kg Saler £1,270 (1.90ppk), 686kg Charolais £1,255 (1.83ppk), Cabra farmer 618kg Limousin £1,120 (1.81kg), Drumroe farmer Charolaus £1,200 (1.77ppk), 718kg Charolais £1,250 (1.74ppk), 698kg Simmental £1,190 (1.71ppk) Drumroe farmer 618kg Simmental £1,020 (1.66ppk), Strangford farmer 628kg Simmental £1,000 (1.59ppk) and 634kg Fleckvieh £1,000 (1.58ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Ballyhornan farmer 388kg Belgian Blue £800 (2.06ppk), Ballyward farmer 460kg Shorthorn beef £890 (1.94ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 478kg Belgian Blue £900 (1.88ppk), 470kg Aberdeen Angus £880 (1.87ppk), 438kg Aberdeen Angus £770 (1.76ppk), Ballyward farmer 414kg Fleckvieh £720kg (1.74ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 406kg Aberdeen Angus £640 (1.58ppk), 442kg Aberdeen Angus £650 (1.47ppk) and 480kg Belgian Blue £660 (1.38ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Ballynahinch farmer 534kg Limousin £1,000 (1.87ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 526kg Limousin £885 (1.68ppk) and 682kg Belgian Blue £1,100 (1.61ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballynahinch farmer 326kg Limousin £690 (2.11ppk), Dromara farmer 348kg Charolais £710 (2.04ppk), Ballyward farmer 290kg Limousin £565 (1.96ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 476kg Limousin £930 (1.95ppk), 440kg Limousin £850 (1.93ppk), 352kg Limousin £675 (1.92ppk), 496kg Limousin £950 (1.92ppk), 482kg Limousin £915 (1.90ppk), Magheramayo farmer 306kg Hereford £580 (1.90ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 378kg Limousin £700 (1.85ppk), 378kg Limousin £700 (1.85ppk) Ballyhornan farmer 470kg Aberdeen Angus £865 (1.84ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 388kg Limousin £705 (1.82ppk), 324kg Charolais £580 (1.79ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 480kg Limousin £835 (1.74ppk) and Ballyward farmer 374kg Limousin £650 (1.74ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 380kg Limousin £610 (1.61ppk) and Ballyhornan farmer 380kg Belgian Blue £570 (1.50ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, June 30th trade had increased from the previous sale.

Fat lambs sold to £100.00, fat ewes sold to £105.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.21ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £100.00, Ballyward farmer 25kg, £100.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £99.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £97.50, Newtownards farmer 23kg, £97.00, Dundrum farmer 23kg, £97.00, Newry farmer 24kg, £96.00, Killyleagh farmer 23kg, £96.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £95.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £95.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £95.00, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg £95.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £94.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £94.00, Ballycruttle farmer 22kg, £94.00, Vianstown farmer 22kg, £94.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £94.00, Kilclief farmer 22kg, £94.00, Ballybranagh farmer 22kg, £94.00, Legmaddy farmer 22kg, £93.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £92.50, Ballyhornan farmer 22kg, £90.00, Ballybranagh farmer 21kg, £89.00, Magheramayo farmer 21kg, £88.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 21kg, £87.00, Annacloy farmer 21kg, £86.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £86.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £86.00, 22kg, £85.50, 20kg, £85.00, Drumaness farmer 21kg, £85.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £85.00, Glassdrummond farmer 21kg, £85.00, Boncastle farmer 21kg, £84.00, Ballyhornanr farmer 21kg, £84.00, Loughinisland farmer 20kg, £83.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £81.00, Annalong farmer 20kg, £81.00, Glassdrummond farmer 20kg, £81.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 19kg, £80.50.

FAT EWES

Downpatrick farmer £105.00, Saintfield farmer £103.00, Strangford farmer £95.00, Annacloy farmer £92.00, Raholp farmer £92.00, Downpatrick farmer £90.00, Raholp farmer £80.00, Carryduff farmer £80.00, Ballynoe farmer £80.00, Kilkeel farmer £75.00, Dundrum farmer £70.00 and Crossgar farmer £70.00, Ballynahinch farmer £70.00, Crossgar farmer £65.00, Annacloy farmer £65.00, Newry, Ballynahinch, Crossgar and Annacloy farmers £60.