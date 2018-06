Heavy weight bullocks sell to £1,155 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on June 18th 2018, there was a noticeable increased entry of stock from the previous cattle sale.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,155.00 for 528kg Limousin (£2.19ppk) with heifers at £1,200.00 for 628kg Limousin (1.91ppk).

Light weight stores sold from £1.82ppk to £2.02ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Castlescreen farmer 528kg Limousin £1,155 (2.19ppk), 504kg Charolais £1,080 (2.14kg), 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,085 (2.09ppk), 524kg Limousin £1,090 (2.08ppk), Erenagh farmer Charolais 530kg (1.95ppk), Castlescreen farmer 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,100 (1.93ppk), Ballynoe farmer 558kg Charolais £1,065 (1.91ppk), Erenagh farmer 538kg Charolais £1,010 (1.88ppk), Ballynoe farmer 512kg Charolais £950 (1.86ppk), 596kg Simmental £1,040 (1.75ppk) and Dundrum farmer 526kg Aberdeen Angus £940 (1.71ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Dromara farmer 300kg Charolais £560 (2.54ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 398kg Belgian Blue £870 (219ppk), Kilclief farmer 380kg Belgian Blue £380 (2.13ppk), 430kg Simmental £890 (2.07ppk), Strangford farmer 280kg Aberdeen Angus £570 (2.04ppk), Downpatrick farmer 330kg Aberdeen Angus £665 (2.02ppk), Derryboye farmer 472kg Hereford £950 (2.01ppk), Ballynoe farmer 486kg Charolais £950 (1.96ppk), 492kg Simmental 492kg, Simmental £950 (1.93ppk), Strangford farmer 384kg Belgian Blue £740 (1.93ppk), Ballyhossett farmer 378kg Simmental £725 (1.92ppk), Castlescreen farmer 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £840 (1.87ppk), Ballynoe farmer 494kg Simmental £910 (1.84ppk), Downpatrick farmer 272kg Aberdeen Angus £540 (1.84ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 454kg Hereford £830 (1.83ppk), 466kg Hereford £850 (1.82ppk), Downpatrick farmer 322kg Aberdeen Angus £585 (1.82ppk), Downpatrick farmer 480kg Charolais £850 (1.77ppk), 398kg Simmental £705 (1.77ppk), Ballynoe farmer 450kg Limousin £730 (1.67ppk), Downpatrick farmer 310kg Aberdeen Angus £510 (1.65ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 396kg Hereford £650 (1.64ppk), Ballee farmer 338kg Limousin £550 (1.63ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 460kg Hereford £740 (1.61ppk) and 384kg Hereford £560 (1.46ppk).

Heifers 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 562kg Limousin £1,090 (1.94ppk), 578kg Limousin £1,105 (1.91ppk), 628kg Limousin £1,200 (1.91ppk), Erenagh farmer 626kg Charolais £1,180 (1.89ppk), Ballydonety farmer 532kg Limousin £1,000 (1.88ppk), 566kg Limousin £1,050 (1.86ppk), 576kg Limousin £1,065 (1.85ppk) and 602kg Charolais £1,100 (1.83ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballyhornan farmer 224kg Aberdeen Angus £475 (2.12ppk), Kilclief farmer 478kg Simmental £930 (1.95ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 338kg Limousin £745 (1.92ppk), 422kg LIM £795 (1.88ppk), Newcastle farmer 330kg Simmental £620 (1.88ppk), Edendarriff farmer 434kg Limousin £750 (1.73ppk), 344kg Stabiliser £580 (1.67ppk), 456kg Limousin £765 (1.68ppk), 462kg Limousin £775 (1.68ppk), 390kg Limousin £640 (1.64ppk), Downpatrick farmer 312kg Aberdeen Angus £500 (1.60ppk), Newcastle farmer 260kg Hereford £410 (1.58ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 432kg Hereford £670 (1.55ppk) and Edendariff farmer 260kg Limousin £400 (1.54ppk) and 442kg Limousin £650 (1.47ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, June 16th trade had eased from the previous sale due to increased numbers coming on to the market.

Fat lambs sold to £109.00, fat ewes sold to £100.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.08.

FAT LAMBS: Lissoid farmer 24kg, £109.00, Ballyculter farmer 25kg, £105.00, Crossgar farmer 25kg, £105.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £105.00, Ballygally farmer 23kg, £104.00, Dromara farmer 22kg, £104.00, Newtownards farmer 24kg, £103.80, Leitrim farmer 24kg, £103.50, Corbally farmer 22kg, £103.00, Scaddy farmer 23kg, £103.00, Clough farmer 25kg, £103.00, Ballyclander farmer 22kg, £102.50, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £101.50, Comber farmer 21kg, £99.50, Legamaddy farmer 22kg, £99.00, Vianstown farmer 21kg, £99.00, Kilclief farmer 21kg, £98.00, Rossglass farmer 21kg, £98.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £98.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £98.00, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £97.50, Newcastle farmer 23kg, £97.00, Glassdrummond farmer 21kg, £96.00, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £95.50, Loughinisland farmer 21kg, £95.20, Ballyhornan farmer 21kg, £95.00, Dunturk farmer 21kg, £95.00, Clough farmer 21kg, £95.00, Annalong farmer 22kg, £94.80, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £94.00, Newtownards farmer 20kg £92.50, Comber farmer 20kg £92.50, Newtownards farmer 20kg, £92.50, Ballynoe farmer 21kg, £92.50, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £92.00, Derryneill farmer 20kg, £92.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £91.80, Castlewellan farmer 20kg, £91.50, Ballykinlar farmer 19kg, £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer 19kg, £88.50, Clough farmer 19kg, £87.00 and Ardilea farmer 21kg, £62.00.

FAT EWES: Ballystockart farmer £100.00, Annacloy farmer £85.00, Castlewellan farmer £82.00, Ballykinlar farmer £80.00, Legamaddy farmer £80.00, Glassdrummond farmer £80.00, Corbally farmer £80.00, Crossgar farmer £80.00, Ballyculter farmer £77.50, Loughinisland farmer £77.00, Castlewellan farmer £75.00 and Lissoid farmer £75.00.