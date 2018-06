Heavy weight bullocks sell to £1,260 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on June 4th 2018, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,260.00 for 624kg Aberdeen Angus (£2.02ppk) with heifers at £1,130.00 for 580kg Limousin (1.95ppk).

Light weight stores were in strong demand with time of year, selling from £1.92ppk to £2.32ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Saul farmer 500kg Limousin £1125 (2.25ppk), 554kg Charolais £1,260 (2.17kg), Strangford farmer 554kg Charolais £1,200 (2.17ppk), Strangford farmer 518kg Belgian Blue £1,120 (2.16ppk), Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 546kg (2.07ppk), 608kg Simmental £1,250 (2.06ppk), 506kg Simmental £1,035 (2.05ppk) and Crossgar farmer 624kg Aberdeen Angus £1,260 (2.10ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Erenagh 342kg Charolais £875 (2.56ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 280kg Limousin £650 (2.32ppk), Erenagh farmer 350kg Charolais £790 (2.26ppk), Strangford farmer 466kg Belgian Blue £1,050 (2.25ppk), Downpatrick farmer 360kg Charolais £800 (2.22ppk), 372kg Charolais £825 (2.22ppk), Ardglass farmer 334kg Aberdeen Angus £740 (2.22ppk), Raholp farmer 432kg Simmental £985 (2.21ppk), Ballynoe farmer 392kg Charolais £865 (2.21ppk), Ballyhossett farmer 290kg Aberdeen Angus £635 (2.19ppk), Ballynoe farmer 402kg Charolais £880 (2.19ppk), Saul farmer 498kg Limousin £1,075 (2.16ppk), 454kg Simmental £980 (2.16ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 228kg Limousin £480 (2.11ppk), Kilclief farmer 354kg Aberdeen Angus £740 (2.09ppk), Erenagh farmer 398kg Aberdeen Angus £830 (2.09ppk), Downpatrick farmer 336kg Aberdeen Angus £695 (2.07ppk), 384kg Aberdeen Angus £790 (2.08ppk), Strangford farmer 498kg Belgian Blue £1,005 (2.02ppk), Downpatrick farmer 494kg Aberdeen Angus £990 (2.00ppk) Strangford farmer 494kg Belgian Blue £990 (2.00ppk), Saul farmer 316kg Aberdeen Angus £625 (1.98ppk), 336kg Aberdeen Angus £660 (1.96ppk), Saul farmer 448kg Murray Grey £870 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 494kg Aberdeen Angus £855 (1.88ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 484kg Shorthorn £900 (1.86ppk), Downpatrick farmer 496kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.82ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 440kg Limousin £795 (1.81ppk) and 274kg Hereford £470 (1.72ppk).

Heifers 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 510kg Limousin £1,070, 560kg Limousin £1,115 (1.99ppk), 540kg Limousin £1,070 (1.98ppk) and 580kg Limousin £1130 (1.95ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballynahinch farmer 208kg Limousin £515 (2.48ppk), 208kg Limousin £495 (2.38ppk), Downpatrick farmer 436kg Limousin £920 (2.11ppk), Castlewellan farmer 372kg Limousin £750 (2.02ppk), Downpatrick farmer 378kg Aberdeen Angus £725 (1.92ppk), 432kg Belgian Blue £800 (1.85ppk), 330kg Aberdeen Angus £585 (1.76ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 498kg Aberdeen Angus £875 (1.75ppk), Ballydugan farmer 338kg Aberdeen Angus £590 (1.75ppk), 376kg Aberdeen Angus £635 (1.69ppk), Ardglass farmer 282kg Belgian Blue £475 (1.68ppk), Downpatrick farmer 364kg Aberdeen Angus £610 (1.68ppk), 340kg Aberdeen Angus £555 (1.63ppk), 282kg Aberdeen Angus £450 (1.56ppk), 400kg Belgian Blue £610 (1.53ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 166kg Limousin £250 (1.51ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, June 2nd fat lambs sold to £98.50.

Fat ewes sold to £102.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.08

FAT LAMBS:

Ballydonety farmer 26kg, £98.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 24kg, £97.50, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £94.50, Strangford farmer 23kg, £92.50, Woodgrange farmer 24kg, £92.50, Killinchy farmer 24kg, £92.00, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £91.00, Ballynoe farmer 22kg, £89.00, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £87.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg, £86.00, Annalong farmer 21kg, £86.00, Annalong farmer 22kg, £86.00, Ballyrolly farmer 21kg, £85.00, Comber farmer 20kg, £83.80, Annalong farmer 20kg, £83.00, Ballyhornan farmer 20kg, £82.20 and Clough farmer 20kg, £81.00.

FAT EWES:

Ballynahinch farmer £102.00, Strangford farmer £101.50, Clough farmer £97.00, Clough farmer £90.00 and £80.00, Killinchy farmer £76.00, Carrowdore farmer £76.00, Ballynahinch farmer £75.00, Carrowdore farmer £65.00, Clough farmer £61.00, Castlewellan farmer £55.00 and Saintfield farmer £50.00.