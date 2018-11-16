Heavy weight cattle sell to up to £1,335 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A steady trade was reported from all six rings this week's Thursday sale.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 200 to 238 for an Limousin 388kg at £925, mediumweights sold from 190 to 229ppk for a Charolais 434kg at £1,040, heavy weights sold from 185 to 209 for a Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,045 and sold up to £1,335 per head.

BULLOCKS

Tempo producer Limousin 388kg at £925, Charolais 698kg at £1,265, Aberdeen Angus 568kg at £1,250, Aberdeen Angus 668kg at £1,240, Letterbreen producer Charolais 382kg at £905, Charolais 376kg at £855, Charolais 400kg at £890, Garrison producer Charolais 434kg at £1,040, Omagh producer Charolais 470kg at £1,050, Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,045, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 528kg at £1,080, Aghalane producer Charolais 692kg at £1,335, Simmental 668kg at £1,305, Roaslea producer Hereford 730kg at £1,310, Tempo producer Charolais 698kg at £1,265, Aberdeen Angus 656kg at £1,250, Aberdeen Angus 668kg at £1,240 and Derrylester producer Hereford 716kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,010 paid for a 461kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £865 for a 370kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kinawley producer 395kg Charolais bull at £955, 461kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 380kg Charolais bull at £900, Enniskillen producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £865, 317kg Charolais heifer at £750, 405kg Charolais steer at £925, Irvinestown producer 281kg Charolais heifer at £740, 268kg Charolais heifer at £660, 255kg Charolais heifer at £550, Belcoo producer 187kg Charolais heifer at £570, 252kg Charolais heifer at £645, 235kg Charolais heifer at £625, 350kg Charolais heifer at £805, Belleek producer 310kg Charolais heifer at £800, 340kg Charolais heifer at £830, 295kg Charolais heifer at £750, 311kg Charolais bull at £800, 317kg Charolais bull at £805, Garrison producer 264kg Charolais bull at £730, 181kg Charolais bull at £605, 280kg heifer at £595, Derrygonnelly producer 304kg Charolais heifer at £765, 286kg Hereford bull at £775, 241kg Charolais bull at £850, Kesh producer 227kg Charolais bull at £790, 292kg Limousin bull at £780. Letterbreen producer 311kg Charolais heifer at £785, 335, Charolais heifer at £790, 310kg Limousin heifer at £740, 259kg Limousin heifer at £605, Derrylin producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £760, 277kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £560, 219kg Limousin heifer at £505, Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin steer at £940, 350kg Charolais steer at £855, 196kg Charolais heifer at £540, Enniskillen producer 345kg Limousin bull at £860, 245kg Limousin heifer at £635, 252 Limousin heifer at £640.

CALVES

3/6 months: Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £570, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £510, Aberdeen Angus bull at £500, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £465, Kesh producer Charolais bull at £480, Omagh producer Charolais bull at £430 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £450.

Bulls

Springfield producer Charolais bull at £365, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £335, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £2954, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £290,

Friesian bull at £80, Ballinamallard producer Simmental bull at £280 and Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260.

Heifers

Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £250, Limousin heifer at £225, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £230 and Tattymore producer Belgian Blue heifer at £265.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,650, Simmental cow with bull at £1,350, Maguiresbridge producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,520, Dungannon producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,460, Simmental cow with bull at £1,230, Lack producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,410, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with bull at £1,390, Lisbellaw producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,240 and Kesh producer springing Limousin cow at £1,080.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,120, while medium and lighter weights sold from 180-213ppk for a 430kg Charolais at £915.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1,120, Charolais 550kg at £110, Charolais 570kg at £1,100, Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £160, Lisebellaw producer Charolais 530kg at £1,060, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 500kg at £010, Charolais 430kg at £915, Charolais 465kg at £950, Charolais 480kg Charolais at £970, Charolais 430kg at £940, Tempo producer Charolais 440kg at £940.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 158ppk paid for a 600k Charolais at £940, others cleaned from 98-154ppk, Friesian cows from 68-110ppk paid for a 724kg at £795.

Boho producer Charolais 698kg at £1,165, Charolais 730kg at £1,055, Irvinestown producer Charolais 694kg at £1,160, Belcoo producer Charolais 710kg at £1,015 and Trillick producer Charolais 700kg at £1,030.