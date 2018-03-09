Heavy weights sell to up £1,655 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A superb entry of almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday's sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 274 for a Charolais 364kg at £1,000, mediumweights sold from 210 to 263 for a Charolais 416kg at £1,095.

Heavy weights sold from 200 to 231 for a Charolais 560kg at £1,295 and sold up to £1,655 per head.

BULLOCKS

Brookeborough producer Charolais 364kg at £1,000, Omagh producer Charolais 416kg at £1,095, Simmental 474kg at £1,210, Armagh producer Charolais 340kg at £885, Charolais 470kg at £1,225, Charolais 476kg at £1,235, Clogher producer Charolais 426kg at £1,085, Magheraveely producer Charolais 560kg at £1,295, Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1,130, Limousin 610kg at £1,370, Limousin 504kg at £1,122, Aughnacloy producer Aberdeen Angus 554kg at £1,225.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,095 paid for a 430kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £950 for a 376kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 328kg Limousin bull at £940, 360kg Charolais steer at £980, 376kg Charolais heifer at £930, 430kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 308kg Limousin steer at £890, 325kg Limousin steer at £875, 340kg Charolais steer at £950, 260kg Limousin heifer at £655, 240kg Charolais heifer at £670, Irvinestown producer 361kg Charolais bull at £890, 294kg Charolais bull at £780, 377kg Charolais bull at £940, 281kg Charolais heifer at £680, 368kg Charolais bull at £990, Kinawley producer 388kg Charolais heifer at £860, 385kg Limousin steer at £1,015, 405kg Charolais steer at £990, Kesh producer 290kg Charolais bull at £925, 345kg Charolais steer at £970, 326kg Charolais steer at £955, 299kg Charolais steer at £870, 298kg Charolais steer at £890, 291kg Charolais steer at £885, Derrygonnelly producer 307kg Charolais steer at £880, 272kg Charolais steer at £800, 248kg Charolais heifer at £620, 317kg Limousin heifer at £780, Belleek producer 460kg Charolais steer at £970, 364kg Charolais steer at £915, 430kg Charolais steer at £1,095, 386kg Limousin heifer at £830, Enniskillen producer 391kg Charolais heifer at £945, 368kg Charolais steer at £955, 365kg Charolais heifer at £895, 395kg Limousin heifer at £800, Belcoo producer 346kg Charolais heifer at £775, 335kg Charolais heifer at £870, 370kg Charolais heifer at £790, Derrylin producer 324kg Limousin heifer at £720, 368kg Limousin heifer at £780, 376kg Limousin steer at £870, 394kg Limousin steer at £910, 366kg Limousin steer at £940, 375kg Charolais heifer at £950.

CALVES

Rosslea producer Limousin bull at £425, Greyabbey producer Belgian Blue bull at £375, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £375, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £365, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £365, Limousin bull at £330, Limousin bull at £290, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £315, Churchhill producer Belgian Blue bull at £315, Macken producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS

Derrygonnelly producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,760, springing Limousin cow at £1,400, Dromore producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,570, springing Limousin at £1,530, springing Charolais heifer at £1,450, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,490, Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1,300, Macken producer springing Limousi at £1,300, springing Simmental heifer at £1,450.

Heifers

Forward lots old to 218ppk paid for a Charolais at £1,345, medium weights sold from 200-247ppk paid for a 445kg Charolais at £1100, while light weights sold from 204-260ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1,100.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 624kg at £1,345, Charolais 590kg at £1,295, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 580kg at £1,275, Charolais 610kg at £1,335, Charolais 515kg at £1,165, Tempo producer Charolais 505kg at £1,195, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 520kg at £1,195, Charolais 500kg at £1,150, Charolais 495kg at £1,190, Charolais 440kg at £1,070, Charolais 440kg at £1,040.

Fat cows

Beef cows sold to 2,007ppk paid for a 558kg Charolais at £1,150, lighter weights from 125-210ppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1,005, Friesians cows sold from 80-130ppk paid for a 750kg Friesian at £970.

Ederney producer Charolais 708kg at £1,365, Belleek producer Charolais 800kg at £1,285, Tempo producer 654kg Saler at £905, Trillick producer 632kg Simmental at £880, Garrison producer 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £755, Bellanaleck producer 612kg Charolais at £935, 676kg Belgian Blue at £1,040, Lisnaskea producer 686kg Limousin at £1,080, Springfield 584kg Limousin at £1,145, Derrylin producer 610kg Friesian at £880, Newtownbutler producer at 1,054kg Charolais bull at £1,605, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais bull at £1,150, Leggs producer 810kg Charolais bull at £1,200.