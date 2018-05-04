Heavy weights sold to £1,500 at Enniskillen Mart

A superb trade of 1,038 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 274 for a Charolais 342kg at £940, mediumweights sold from 215 to 262 for a Charolais 400kg at £1,050, heavy weights sold from 200 to 240 for a Limousin 560kg at £1,345 and sold up to £1,500 per head.

BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 342kg at £940, Charolais 398kg at £1,015, Loughgilly producer Charolais 400kg at £1,050, Kinawley producer Charolais 384kg at £1,010, Letterbreen producer Charolais 434kg at £1,075, Limousin 510kg at £1,205, Enniskillen producer Limousin 560kg at £1,345, Charolais 504kg at £1,135, Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £1,200, Derrylester producer Limousin 530kg at £1,235, Tempo producer Charolais 500kg at £1,150 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 648kg at £1,465, Limousin 646kg at £1,435.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £980 paid for a 302kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £900 for a 370kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Garrison producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £900, 405kg Charolais bull at £980, 279kg Limousin heifer at £745, 335kg Charolais heifer at £830, 325kg Hereford bull at £855, 342kg Charolais bull at £910, Derrygonnelly producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £720, 283kg Simmental heifer at £740, 255kg Charolais heifer at £660, Enniskillen producer 343kg Charolais steer at £880, 268kg Charolais heifer at £665, 304kg Charolais heifer at £770, Belleek producer 293kg Limousin heifer at £770, 318kg Charolais bull at £800, 333kg Charolais heifer at £760, 261kg Charolais heifer at £645, Rosslea producer 364kg Limousin steer at £865, 306kg Charolais heifer at £735, 430kg Charolais heifer at £885, 401kg Charolais heifer at £880, Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais steer at £1,050, 316kg Charolais steer at £810, 372kg Charolais steer at £850, 304kg Charolais heifer at £700, 308kg Charolais steer at £830, 351kg Charolais steer at £880, 271kg Charolais heifer at £660, 330kg Charolais steer at £915, 352kg Charolais steer at £960, Kesh producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £710, 306kg Charolais heifer at £725, 279kg Charolais heifer at £645, Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais bull at £795, 223kg Limousin heifer at £550, 263kg Limousin heifer at £725, 220kg Charolais heifer at £640, Ballinamallard producer 282kg Limousin heifer at £665, 370kg Charolais heifer at £775, 291kg Limousin bull at £755 and Letterbreen producer 361kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £810, 324kg Charolais bull at £820, 237kg Charolais heifer at £625.

CALVES: Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Simmental bull at £295, Friesian bull at £120, Brookeborough producer Charolais heifer at £310, Fivemiletown producer Limousin heifer at £315, Monea producer Charolais bull at £275, Garrison producer Limousin bull at £265, Carrick producer Limousin heifer at £270, Trillick producer Hereford heifer at £245, Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £270, Charolais heifer at £255 and Tamalght producer Hereford bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS: Dromore producer LimousinM cow with bull at £2,100, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,720, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,420, Brookeborough producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,500, Ballinamallard producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,590, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,500, Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,480, Kinawley producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,470, Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,400 and Irvinestown producer springing Simmental at £1,220.

Heifers: Enniskillen producer Charolais 470kg at £1,115, Charolais 420kg at £1,065, Charolais 370kg at £970, Trillick producer Charolais 495kg at £1,135, Charolais 540kg at £1,235, Omagh producer Limousin 410kg at £910, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 475kg at £1,140, Limousin 405kg at £970, Magherveely producer 415kg at £920 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 440kg at £1,075.

Fat cows: Beef cows to 192p for a 604kg Limousin at £1,160, feeding cows to 203p for a 616kg Limousin at £1,250, Friesian and Holstein cows to 144p 610kg at £880. Bulls to 195p 590kg Charolais at £1,150 up to £1,745 per head.

Newtownbutler producer 356kg Hereford at £730, Kesh producer 516kg Simmental at £930, Trillick producer 596kg Limousin at £1,070, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus 516kg at £1,070, Enniskillen producer Charolais 176kg at £1,390, bull 1164kg Charolais at £1,745, Charolais 786kg at £1,390, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus 710kg at £1,295, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 600kg at £1,040 and Donegal producer Limousin 582kg at £1,055.