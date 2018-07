Heifer sells to £915 at Swatragh

A seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, 30th July 2018, which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £915 for a Limousin weighing 474kg. Store bullocks sold to £1160 for a Limousin weighing 496kg. More cattle needed weekly to meet demand

Top price per kilo: HEIFERS – CH, 394kg at £810 = 2.06; BULLOCKS – LIM, 414kg at £1090 = 2.63

Heifers: Swatragh producer CH, 394kg at £810 = 2.06p; LIM, 388kg at £720 = 1.86p; AA, 492kg at £910 = 1.85p; AA, 434kg at £750 = 1.73p; Garvagh producer LIM, 416kg at £750 = 1.80p; GAL, 330kg at £410 = 1.24p;

Bullocks: Swatragh producer LIM,414kg at £1090 = 2.63p; LIM,496kg at £1160 = 2.34p; AA,392kg at £790 = 2.02p; SIM,502kg at £905 = 1.80p; LIM, 418kg at £820 = 1.96p; LIM,438kg at £850 = 1.94p; LIM,474kg at £915 = 1.93p; CH,338kg at £625 = 1.85p; Garvagh producer SIM,440kg at £790 = 1.80p;

Sheep

A strong show of 1200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 28th July 2018, which was met with a very strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes. An entry of 340 cast ewes topped at £101 for several lots, with many lots reaching the £90 mark. Over 760 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £96.50 for two lambs at 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs;

Knockloughrim producer 2 lambs 28kg at £96.50 = 3.45p; Ballymena producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £95.00 = 3.80p; Limavady producer 10 lambs 26.7kg at £95.00 = 3.56p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 26.2kg at £95.00 = 3.63p; Dungiven producer 8 lambs 25.5kg at £94.50 = 3.71p; Upperlands producer 5 lambs 24.4kg at £93.50 = 3.83p; Knockloughrim producer 10 lambs 24.8kg at £92.80 = 3.75p; Dungiven producer 1 lamb 25kg at £92.00 = 3.68p; Kilrea producer 2 lambs 26.5kg at £92.00 = 3.47p; Draperstown producer 13 lambs 26kg at £92.00 = 3.54p.

Mid-weight lambs:

Desertmartin producer 10 lambs 22.4kg at £89.80 = 4.01p; Draperstown producer 14 lambs 23kg at £89.80 = 3.90p; Desertmartin producer 14 lambs 23kg at £89.50 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer 6 lambs 23.4kg at £89.20 = 3.81p; Limavady producer 15 lambs 22kg at £88.00 = 4.00p; Cookstown producer 4 lambs 22.8kg at £87.50 = 3.85p; Desertmartin producer 19 lambs 21.8kg at £86.00 = 3.95p; Upperlands producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £82.00 = 3.81p

Lightweight lambs:

Loughgeil producer 12 lambs 20kg at £76.00 = 3.80p; Swatragh producer 21 lambs 19kg at £74.00 = 3.89p; Coleraine producer 9 lambs 18.2kg at £72.00 = 3.96p; Upperlands producer 6 lambs 17kg at £68.00 = 4.00p; Tobermore producer 9 lambs 15.5kg at £62.50 = 4.03p

Sample Fat ewe prices:

Cookstown producer 1 ewe at £101; Ballymena producer 1 ewe at £101; Upperlands producer 1 ewe at £93.00; Ballycastle producer 30 ewes at £91.50

