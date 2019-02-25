Heifer with bull calf sell to £2,520 at Clogher Mart

1,109 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, February 23 producing another strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring fat bulls sold to £1,511.30 for 1,190kg Charolais at £127.

Beef cows sold to £1,451.40 for a 820kg Limousin at £177 followed by a 780kg Belgian Blue at £166 to total £1,294.80.

Cow heifers sold to £1,214.40 for a 660kg Charolais at £184 and selling to a top price of £194 per 100kg to total £1,125.20.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £112 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £176 for a 710kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £184 for a 730kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers underage sold to £188 for a 660kg Charolais.

In the store rings strong stores bullocks sold to £1,455 for a 730kg Limousin (£199) and sold to £211 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin at £1,370.

Medium weights sold to £1,080 for a 490kg Charolais (£220) reaching £228 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais at £1,050.

Strong store heifers sold to £1,335 for a 700kg Charolais (£192) selling to a top of £209 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais at £1,170.

Medium weights sold to £1,085 for a 450kg Limousin selling to £241 per 100kg.

Weanling males sold to £1230 for a 500kg Charolais and sold to £247 per 100kg for a 390kg Charolais at £965.

Weanling females sold to £970 for a 470kg Charolais (£196) selling to a top of £259 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais at £830.

Dairy cows sold to £2,100 and £2,000.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,520 with incalf heifers selling to £1,655 reared bulls sold to £785 for Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £770 for a Charolais.

Young bull calves sold to £500 for a Charolais and young heifers sold to £500.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Lisburn producer 580kg Limousin to £194 (£1,125.20) and 820kg Limousin to £177 (£1,451.40) Maghera producer 660kg Charolais to £184 (£1,214.40) Ballygawley producer 670kg Limousin to £183 (£1,226.10), 630kg Limousin to £170 and 660kg Limousin to £166. Augher producer 660kg Charolais to £180. Castlederg producer 660kg Simmental to £175. Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £173. Dungannon producer 670kg Hereford to £169 and 710kg Hereford to £167. Tempo producer 590kg Simmental to £166. Moneymore producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £166 (£1,294.80), Fermanagh producer 600kg Charolais to £164. Lisnaskea producer 590kg Limousin to £163. Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £163 Ballygawley producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £162. Augher producer 660kg Limousin to £160. Beragh producer 650kg Charolais to £160. Caledon producer 670kg Limousin to £160.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £158 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £132 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £106 to £112 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £102 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from 56 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

780kg Limousin to £152 (£1,185.60) 1,190kg Charolais to £127 (£1,511.30) 1090kg Charolais to £125 (£1,362.50), 880kg Shorthorn beef to £121. 910kg Limousin to £119. 1,130kg Aberdeen Angus to £117 (£1,322.10), 970kg Stabiliser to £115. 1,020kg Hereford to £102.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

710kg Limousin to £176. 810kg Limousin to £176. 620kg Charolais to £168. 470kg Limousin to £166. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 810kg Hereford to £158. 550kg Holstein to £154. Friesian Steers sold from £92 to £149 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

730kg Belgian Blue to £184. 700kg Limousin to £179. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 680kg Limousin to £172. 510kg Stabiliser to £162. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 480kg Hereford to £150. 640kg Holstein to £149. 630kg Friesian to £149. Other Friesians sold from £115 to £143 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

660kg Charolais to £188. 460kg Charolais to £177. 550kg Charolais to £172. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £171. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 620kg Simmental to £162. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £161. 570kg Charolais to £160. 580kg Fleckvieh to £150. 490kg Limousin to £148. Friesians sold from £93 to £146 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (170)

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,455 for a 730kg Limousin (£199) and £1,295 for a 680kg Charolais (£190) for M/S C and L Mullan Aughnacloy. J P and C Canavan, Coalisland 650kg Limousin to £1,370 (£211), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,355 (£193), R McIvor, Cookstown 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,350 and 790kg Belgian Blue to £1,350. D McManus, Roscor 650kg Limousin to £1,310 (£201), C Crudden, Newtownbutler 710kg Charolais to £1,300. R Hall, Fivemiletown 690kg Charolais to £1,300, 650kg Limousin to £1,290, 620kg Charolais to £1,290 (£208) and 640kg Charolais to £1,255. O Cairns, Ballygawley 670kg Charolais to £1,295. Derrygonnelly producer 630kg Charolais to £1,290. R Bleakley, Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1,290 and 690kg Shorthorn beef to £1,260. H Erskine, Ballygawley 720kg Charolais to £1,285 and 660kg Limousin to £1,255. K Girvan, Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1,275. A Holland, Dungannon 660kg Aubrac to £1,260.

MED WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

P Sommerville, Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1,080 (£220) and 450kg Limousin to £960. B J Murphy, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,065 (£217), 450kg Limousin to £970 (£215), 440kg Limousin to £910, 440kg Limousin to £905 and 420kg Limousin to £890. D McManus, Roscor 460kg Charolais to £1,050 (£228), R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 490kg Limousins to £1,045 x 2 T McCaughey, Augher 490kg Charolais to £1,020. F Campbell, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), G Mulrine, Augher 450kg Limousin to £940, 430kg Charolais to £855, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 400kg Charolais to £830. K J Clarke, Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £935 (£240), 390kg Limousin to £910 (£233) and 370kg Limousin to £875 (£236).

STORE HEIFERS

A firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,335 for a 700kg Charolais (£192) and 650kg Charolais to £1,200 for J Lendrum, Fivemiletown, F Flynn, Newtownbutler 670kg Charolais to £1,300 (£194), 670kg Charolais to £1,265, 620kg Charolais to £1,190 and 560kg Charolais to £1,135 (£202), Des Wilson, Clogher 690kg Charolais to £1,285, 640kg Charolais to £1,200 and 600kg Charolais to £1,145. M McClave, Rosslea 560kg Charolais to £1,170 (£209), J McCann, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,165. B Molloy, Pomeroy 560kg Charolais to £1,160 (£207) and 550kg Limousin to £1,110 (£202), M/S J J and J R Elliott, Corranny 590kg Charolais to £1,155. H Keys, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,145. F Owens, Sixmilecross 550kg Limousin to £1,125 (£204) and 550kg Limousin to £1,110 (£202) and K Girvan, Dungannon 530kg Charolais to £1,105 (£208).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

Castlecaufield producer 450kg Limousin to £1,085 (£241), 460kg Charolais to £1,035 (£225) and 430kg Limousin to £995 (£231), S Owens, Kinawley 460kg Limousin to £1,035 (£225) and 460kg Limousin to £1,030 (£224), S Armstrong, Tempo 450kg Charolais to £905. R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £905 and 500kg European Angus to £905. I Henderson, Lisbellaw 470kg Charolais to £890, 420kg Limousin to £850, 420kg Charolais to £850 and 410kg Limousin to £815. V Daly, Omagh 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. B McSorley, Coa 420kg Limousin to £870. D McManus, Roscor 440kg Limousin to £865.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

G Curran, Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £860 (£215), B McSorley, Coa. 370kg Charolais to £850 (£230), 340kg Limousin to £770, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 340kg Limousin to £720. I Henderson, Lisbellaw 390kg Charolais to £830 and 390kg Charolais to £765. Clogher producer 380kg Charolais to £820 and 350kg Limousin to £750. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £800 and 370kg Charolais to £730. G Haughey, Fintona 360kg Charolais to £780, 390kg Charolais to £735, 380kg Charolais to £690 and 370kg Charolais to £625.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,230 for a 500kg Charolais (£246) and 440kg Charolais to £990 (£225) for M McCrystal, Ballygawley. J McKenna, Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210), F Lee, Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1,040 (£226), 480kg Charolais to £1,040 and 450kg Charolais to £955. C Fee, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1,000. T Cassidy, Augher 540kg Charolais to £1,000, 530kg Limousin to £980, 530kg Limousin to £975 and 420kg Charolais to £950. R D Sommerville, Trillick 480kg Limousin to £980. M Hackett, Augher 430kg Limousin to £970 (£225), Dungannon producer 450kg Charolais to £970. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £965 (£247), T Beagan, Rosslea 410kg Limousin to £960 (£234), D J Doherty, Currin Enniskillen 410kg Charolais to £955 (£233) and 460kg Charolais to £95 amd Kesh producer 400kg Limousin to £955 (£239).

WEANLING HEIFERS

L Johnston, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £920 (£196) 370kg Charolais to £855 (£231) and 360kg Charolais to £835 (£232), D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £915 (£247), 410kg Limousin to £905 (£221) and 420kg Charolais to £890. S McKenna, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £900, 360kg Charolais to £855 and 460kg Charolais to £840. P McConnell, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £890 (£228), 350kg Charolais to £855 (£253) and 330kg Charolais to £800 (£242), Noel Robinson, Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £880. T Beagan, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £870. M L Nugent, Augher 360kg Charolais to £870. Kesh producer 350kg Limousin to £850. R E Wilson, Trillick 360kg Charolais to £835, 320kg Charolais to £830 (£259) and 360kg Charolais to £820. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £825.

DAIRY COWS AND HEIFERS

A larger entry this week sold readily with a Derrygonnelly producer selling calved second calvers to £2,100, £2,000, £1,810, £1,550 and £1,405. Dungannon producer £1,805 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,800 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,450 three times for calved heifers. Newtownbutler producer £1,340 and £1,160 for calved heifers. Stewartstown producer £1,340 for springing heifer. Dungannon producer £1,170 for calved heifer. A selection of Holstein heifers served two months to a Holstein bull, sold to £825 each.

SUCKLER COWS AND CALVES

A much larger turnout this week sold easily to a very keen demand with Augher producer F McElroy selling a heifer with bull calf to £2,520. M McCaughey, Clogher £1,750 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,700 for heifer with bull calf. P E McDonald, Tempo £1,580 for 2012 cow with bull calf. D W S Coulter, Brookeborough £1,480 for heifer with bull calf. C Murphy, Brookeborough £1,420 for heifer with heifer calf. C Duddy, Portadown £1,390 for heifer with heifer calf. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,300 for second calver with heifer calf, G Law, Kesh £1,250 for heifer with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,655 for Limousin, £1,250 and £1,100 for N McFadden, Portadown. £1,180 and £1,030 to Mountview Cattle, Dungannon. G McCarney, Omagh £1,180.

DROPPED CALVES AND REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull Calves (under two months) selling to £500 and £485 for a Charolais to D Clarke, Maguiresbridge. M/S R J V and A R J Kelso, Dungannon £345 and £265 for Fleckviehs. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £330 for Aberdeen Angus and £305 for Charolais, I V Hawkes, Omagh £280 for Aberdeen Angus, D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £275 and £250 for Limousins. R W W West, Maguiresbridge £275 for Aberdeen Angus, D K Crawford, Beragh £270 for Aberdeen Angus, J Carolan, Rosslea £270 for Aberdeen Angus Omagh producer £265 for Saler. Omagh producer £250 for Aberdeen Angus and £240 for Shorthorn.

HEIFER CALVES

S McCaffery, Trillick £500 for Limousin Lisbellaw producer £465 and £455 for Limousins. Keady producer £405 £390 and £385 for Charolais. S J Kelly, Dungannon £285 for Aberdeen Angus, R Dane, Lisbellaw £270 for Hereford, A Patrick, Newtownstewart £255 for Hereford and C Quinn, Dungannon £250 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

F O’Neill, Ballygawley £785, £770, £725 and £695 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £685 for Charolais, B McCann, Dungannon £630, £590 and £535 for Charolais. S Cox, Kinawley £615, £600, £565 and £550 for Charolais. C Davidson, Dungannon £600 for Limousin, S Blackburn, Clogher £600 for Aberdeen Angus, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £580 for Belgian Blue, J G Connon, Aldergrove £550, £530 and £520 for Belgian Blues and £535 for Aberdeen Angus and R Dane, Lisbellaw £530 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

B McCann, Dungannon £770 and £705 for Charolais and £615 for Limousin, F O’Neill, Ballygawley £730 for Charolais, Lisbellaw producer £715, £645, £630 and £570 for Charolais and £715 for Limousin, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £715 and £500 for Limousins, G McCarney, Omagh £625 for Limousin and £600 for Simmental, T Simpson, Ederney £590 for Simmental, J Blackburn, Clogher £550 for Aberdeen Angus, C Murphy, Brookeborough £520 for Limousin, S Cox, Kinawley £520 for Charolais and A Carson, Garrison £520 for Simmental.