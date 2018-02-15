Heifers peak at £1,255 for 645kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continue to sell sharply with steers peaking at £1,440 for 690kg Charolais (209.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,255 for 645kg Charolais (195.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £405 for Charolais bull and heifer calves sold to £420 for a Charolais.

Weanlings topped at £1,060 for 435kg Charolais steer (244.00) and weanling heifers sold to £840 for 415kg Limousin (203.00).

STEERS (62)

Steer trade continues to hold firm to peak at £1,440, 690kg Charolais (209.00) presented by D Starrett, £1395, 670kg Limousin (208.00), £1,375, 685kg Charolais (201.00), £1,275, 610kg Charolais (209.00); W Williamson £1,325, 625kg Limousin (212.00), £1,185, 535kg Limousin (222.00), £1,140, 495kg Limousin (230.00); S and P Goodwin £1,280, 590kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00); B Doran £1,215, 570kg Limousin (213.00); G McMaster £1,180, 575kg Limousin (205.00), £1,145, 520kg Charolais (220.00), £1,090, 510kg Limousin (214.00), £1,065, 490kg Limousin (217.00); E and S Boland £1,135, 555kg Limousin (205.00), £1,130, 550kg Limousin (206.00), £1,095, 540kg Limousin (203.00); A Bowden £1,090, 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (218.00), £890, 430kg Limousin (207.00); M Quinn £1,010, 475kg Belgian Blue (213.00), £950, 465kg Hereford (204.00); Mountview Farms £950, 460kg Charolais (207.00); Riverview Farms £865, 365kg Limousin (237.00), £865, 330kg Limousin (262.00), £860, 330kg Limousin (261.00), £820, 340kg Charolais (241.00), £810, 340kg Charolais (238.00), £800, 315kg Simmental (254.00), £780, 360kg Charolais (217.00), £770, 360kg Limousin (214.00).

HEIFERS (45)

Heifers continue to sell briskly to peak at £1,255, 645kg Charolais (195.00) presented by J Hamill, £1,215, 600kg Limousin (203.00), £1,155, 590kg Simmental (196.00); P McLaughlin £1,250, 635kg Charolais (197.00), £1,200, 585kg Charolais (205.00), £1,195, 570kg Charolais (210.00), £1,160, 545kg Charolais (213.00), £1,150, 540kg Charolais (213.00), £1,125, 565kg Charolais (199.00), £1,090, 550kg Charolais (198.00); S and P Goodwin £1,190, 600kg Limousin (198.00), £1,140, 555kg Limousin (205.00); T Kelly £1,085, 545kg Charolais (199.00); B Doran £1,040, 490kg Limousin (212.00); Mountview Farms £990, 460kg Limousin (215.00), £875, 425kg Limousin (206.00); J Barr £985, 490kg Limousin (201.00); I Dallas £810, 405kg Limousin (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES (70)

A larger entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £405 Charolais bull presented by S Quinn, £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Charolais bull, £300 Charolais bull, £265 Charolais bull; W and F Armstrong £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £ 365 Hereford bull, £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Bloomer £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £370 x 2 Limousins bull, £355 Limousin bull, £320 Limousin bull; A Forsythe £385 Limousin bull; G Quinn £380 Charolais bull, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £250 Belgian Blue bull, £235 Limousin bull; P Erwin £235 Shorthorn beef bull; K Hunter £230 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £420 Charolais presented by M Bloomer, £385 Limousin heifer, £375 Limousin heifer, £360 Limousin heifer; G Quinn £265 Charolais heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W and F Armstrong £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £255 Limousin heifer, £235 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E McVeigh £230 Limousin heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R McGuigan £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Irwin £205 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (107)

A quality entry of weanlings and a full ring side of buyers insured all classes of stock sold sharply with male calves selling to a height of £1,060 for a 435kg Charolais (244.00) presented by K Barnes, £1,040, 455kg Charolais (229.00), £1,035, 430kg Charolais (242.00); F Donnelly £975, 415kg Charolais (236.00); B McKeever £915, 385kg Charolais (236.00), £885, 380kg Limousin (232.00), £780, 330kg Limousin (236.00); D McKinstry £900, 375kg Limousin (239.00), £890, 370kg Limousin (240.00), £890, 370kg Limousin (240.00), £880, 390kg Limousin (224.00); B Doran £860, 360kg Charolais (238.00); W McCavish £800, 310kg Limousin (259.00), £680, 375kg Limousin (248.00); J Fox £780, 285kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (271.00); P Beggan £755, 315kg Limousin (240.00); J Gervis £755, 280kg Charolais (272.00); C Donaghy £735, 285kg Charolais (257.00); A Conway £700, 280kg Charolais (251.00); A Boyd £680, 275kg Charolais (246.00); J Hughes £675, 275kg Charolais (246.00), £625, 250kg Limousin (250.00); F Cassidy £645, 260kg Limousin (248.00), £630, 240kg Limousin (260.00); a Cookstown farmer £640, 240kg Charolais (265.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £840, 415kg Limousin (202.00) presented by B McKeever, £820, 370kg Limousin (222.00); J Gervis £805, 355kg Charolais (226.00); D McKinstry £800, 330kg Limousin (240.00); J Fox £700, 335kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £650, 300kg Charolais (218.00); A Boyd £700, 315kg Charolais (222.00); W McCavish £675, 255kg Limousin (263.00), £620, 240kg Limousin (261.00), £435, 190kg Limousin (228.00); A Conway £525, 235kg Charolais (225.00); F Cassidy £515, 250kg Limousin (203.00); J Weir £510, 235kg Charolais (217.00); M Cardwell £510, 245kg Charolais (210.00).