Heifers peak at £1,260 for 695kg at Dungannon Mart

A larger entry of stock saw prices peak at £1,360 for 620kg Aberdeen Angus steer (219.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,260 for 695kg Aberdeen Angus (181.00); dropped calves cleared to £400 for Charolais bull and heifer calves to £365 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Weanlings sold to £1,120 for 530kg Charolais steer (210.00), while weanling heifers sold to £890 for 420kg Limousin (212.00).

STEERS (60)

Steer prices sold to a height of £1,360, 620kg Aberdeen Angus (219.00) presented by J Hamill, £1,345, 670kg Charolais (201.00), £1,260, 565kg Aberdeen Angus (223.00); R Parkes £1,220, 595kg Charolais (205.00), £1,185, 565kg Charolais (210.00); S Stevenson £1,150, 540kg Limousin (213.00), £1,090, 525kg Limousin (208.00); A Cush £1,110, 535kg Limousin (208.00); S Hessin £1,070, 505kg Limousin (212.00), £980, 455kg Charolais (215.00); K Loughran £990, 395kg Limousin (251.00), £890, 365kg Limousin (244.00), £860, 325kg Charolais (265.00), £860, 345kg Simmental (249.00), £840, 335kg Charolais (251.00), £830, 335kg Belgian Blue (248.00), £820, 345kg Limousin (238.00), £750, 325kg Charolais (231.00), £760, 310kg Charolais (242.00), £750, 300kg Charolais (250.00), £750, 315kg Charolais (238.00).

HEIFERS (40)

Heifer trade remains strong with a top price paid of £1,260, 695kg Aberdeen Angus (181.00) presented by D Colhoun, £1,160, 560kg Charolais (207.00), £1,100, 550kg Charolais (200.00), £1,070, 515kg Limousin (208.00), £1,060, 505kg Limousin (210.00); T Turkington £1,115, 535kg Charolais (208.00), £1,100, 515kg Limousin (214.00), £1,090, 515kg Limousin (212.00); S Brown £1,100, 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (206.00); T Bowden £1,030, 505kg Limousin (204.00), £1,020, 505kg Charolais (202.00), £980, 460kg Charolais (213.00), £970, 485kg Charolais (200.00), £965, 450kg Charolais (214.00), £910, 445kg Limousin (205.00); A Bowden £940, 460kg Charolais (204.00), £930, 435kg Limousin (214.00), £900, 425kg Charolais (212.00), £885, 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (208.00), £855, 420kg Limousin (204.00); Mountview Farms £770, 365kg Charolais (211.00), £680, 330kg Charolais (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100)

A larger entry of dropped calves peaked at £400 Charolais bull presented by D Abraham, £380 Charolais bull, £330 Charolais bull; D McCullagh £400 Hereford bull, £400 Simmental bull, £345 Shorthorn bull, £345 Hereford bull; P McElvogue £395 Hereford bull, £355 Hereford bull; S McCulla £375 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Allen £285 Hereford bull; W Smith £250 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; G McAdam £250 Fleckvieh bull; W Sloan £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Loughran £220 x 2 Hereford bulls, £205 x 2 Hereford bulls; meanwhile heifer calves topped at £365 Blonde d'Aquitaine presented by S Johnston, £290 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £220 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, £180 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer; P McElvogue £360 Hereford heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; S McCulla £355 Limousin heifer; W Allen £290 Limousin heifer; P Kelly £245 Hereford heifer; R Crawford £240 Belgian Blue heifer; K Hunter £235 Hereford heifer; Donmac Farms £205 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (150)

A large entry of weanlings met an excellent trade from start to finish for all classes of stock with a top price paid of £1,120 for a 530kg Charolais steer (210.00) presented by T Henry, £860, 340kg Limousin (254.00); T Singleton £1,100, 425kg Limousin (258.00), £950, 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (225.00); D Stinson £1,010, 380kg Charolais (266.00), £1,010, 390kg Charolais (258.00), £940, 355kg Limousin (263.00), £800, 335kg Charolais (237.00); J Harrison £990, 375kg Limousin (263.00), £850, 315kg Limousin (271.00); C Parks £955, 375kg Limousin (254.00), £880, 380kg Limousin (231.00), £775, 325kg Limousin (237.00), £770, 305kg Limousin (253.00); T D Forbes £920 355kg Charolais (260.00), £835, 300kg Charolais (277.00); M McCrory £915, 380kg Limousin (241.00), £820, 345kg Limousin (238.00), £780, 310kg Limousin (251.00); M Daly £845, 340kg Limousin (250.00), £770, 325kg Charolais (236.00); E A Crawford £820, 325kg Limousin (251.00); R Dickson £760, 305kg Charolais (247.00), £750, 320kg Charolais (235.00), £740, 310kg Charolais (238.00); D M K Trading £690, 285kg Limousin (241.00); meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £890, 420kg Limousin (211.00) presented by T Henry; E Crawford £815, 335kg Limousin (242.00), £790, 350kg Limousin (225.00); D Stinson £790, 330kg Charolais (239.00), £720, 300kg Charolais (235.00); C Donnelly £785, 320kg Limousin (246.00), £700, 290kg Limousin (242.00); B Small £760, 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (243.00); P McKearney £755, 315kg Charolais (240.00); J Quinn £750, 355kg Limousin (210.00); a Portadown farmer £725, 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (225.00), £720 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (258.00), £710, 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (225.00), £705, 315kg Charolais (224.00); J Harrison £690, 280kg Limousin (247.00); T D Forbes £665, 290kg Charolais (227.00); J Turkington £650, 300kg Limousin (215.00).