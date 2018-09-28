Heifers peak at £1,430, 645kg at Dungannon Mart

A larger entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,290, 590kg Simmental (219.00).

While heifers peaked at £1,430, 645kg Charolais (222.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £300 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £270 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows peaked at £1,920 Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Meanwhile weanlings topped at £1,000, 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull (202.00).

While heifers peaked at £860, 440kg Charolais (196.00).

STEERS (153)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1,290, 590kg Simmental (219.00) presented by W Parks, £1,210, 575kg Charolais (210.00); S McCluskey £1,255, 595kg Charolais (211.00), £1,235, 575kg Charolais (215.00), £1,210, 575kg Charolais (210.00); W Turkington £1,240, 590kg Limousin (210.00), £1,015, 470kg Limousin (216.00); G Blair £1,195, 575kg Charolais (208.00); S Davidson £1,160, 560kg Charolais (207.00), £1,110, 520kg Charolais (214.00); R Hughes £1,160, 540kg Limousin (215.00); E Scully £1,150, 550kg Limousin (209.00); R Burns £1,125, 550kg Limousin (205.00), £1,110, 525kg Limousin (211.00), £1,020, 495kg Limousin (206.00); P Quinn £1,125, 480kg Charolais (234.00), £970, 420kg Charolais (231.00), £920, 415kg Charolais (222.00), £880, 375kg Limousin (234.00), £875, 390kg Saler (224.00); A Caledon farmer £995, 470kg Charolais (212.00), £960, 460kg Charolais (209.00); T Elliott £990, 465kg Limousin (213.00), £940, 445kg Limousin (211.00); A Smyth £985, 420kg Charolais (235.00), £950, 395kg Limousin (241.00); D McKinstry £950, 430kg Limousin (221.00), £915, 395kg Limousin (232.00); E Hetherington £910, 425kg Limousin (215.00); M Ewing £900, 425kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00); B Campbell £860, 390kg Limousin (221.00) and I McKee £840, 400kg Limousin (210.00), £790, 360kg Limousin (219.00).

HEIFERS (55)

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1,430, 645kg Charolais (222.00) presented by E McCann, £1,315, 600kg Charolais (220.00), £1,200, 585kg Limousin (205.00), £1,070, 535kg Limousin (200.00); B J McGahan £1,020, 500kg Charolais (204.00); C McAuley £960, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00), £915, 425kg Belgian Blue (215.00); E Gildernew £890 445kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); I McKee £885, 410kg Limousin (216.00), £850, 390kg Limousin (218.00), £720, 330kg Limousin (218.00) and C McAninley £860, 420kg Charolais (205.00);

DROPPED CALVES (80)

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £300 Hereford bull presented by E Robinson £250 Hereford bull; I Hamilton £275 Shorthorn bull, £275 Fleckvieh bull; J Faulkner £270 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £260 x 2 Limousin bulls, £255 Limousin bull, £245 Limousin bull; E McVeigh £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £230 Hereford bull; A Rafferty £210 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bull calves sold from £50 to £205; heifer calves peaked at £270 Hereford presented by W Allen, £250 Hereford heifer, £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £255 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Faulkner £195 Belgian Blue heifer; A Rafferty £190 Belgian Blue heifer.

A great turnout of suckled cows and calves sold to a top of £1,920 for Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by S Casey other entries from this great run of cows and calves sold from £1,760 Limousin cow and Charolais bull, £1,700 Aberdeen Angus cow and Charolais heifer, £1,700 Shorthorn cow and Charolais bull, £1,680 Hereford cow and Charolais heifer, £1,520 Charolais cow and Simmental heifer, £1,500 Charolais cow and Simmental heifer, £1,500 Aberdeen Angus cow and Saler heifer others sold from £1,260 to £1,480 in-calf heifers sold from £900 to £1,210.

WEANLINGS (130)

Weanling trade remains brisk to peak at £1,000, 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer (202.00) presented by E Glasgow, £800, 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); N Berry £960, 455kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00); R Newport £920, 380kg Limousin (241.00), £900, 410kg Limousin (218.00), £870, 365kg Limousin (236.00), £790, 320kg Limousin (245.00), £780, 315kg Limousin (248.00); Forest Farms £900, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (262.00), £890, 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (240.00), £775, 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (282.00), £770, 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (252.00), £770, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (250.00) , £665, 265kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (250.00), £640, 265kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (242.00), £620, 245kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (251.00), £590, 255kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (231.00); T Magowan £890, 380kg Limousin (234.00), £855, 375kg Charolais (227.00), £845, 370kg Limousin (227.00), £800, 370kg Limousin (217.00); M McBride £800, 335kg Charolais (240.00), £790, 310kg Charolais (255.00), £780, 325kg Charolais (240.00), £780, 315kg Charolais (246.00), £770, 305kg Charolais (251.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £860, 440kg Charolais (196.00) presented by R J Dickson; E Glasgow £820, 365kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (225.00); M McBride £800, 335kg Charolais (239.00), £590, 270kg Charolais (216.00); Forest Farms £700, 315kg Limousin (221.00), £690, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (245.00), £650, 270kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (241.00), £635, 225kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (281.00); W Corrigan £690, 330kg Limousin (208.00); E Gildernew £630, 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); R Johnston £595, 275kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (216.00) and K Campton £575, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (204.00).