Heifers sell to £1,085 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A good entry of good quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 5th March 2018 which was met with a busy ringside and a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,085 for a Charolais weighing 576kg.

Bullocks sold to £935 for a Limousin weighing 442kg.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £960 for a Limousin weighing 472kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 576kg at £1,085 = 1.88; Charolais, 660kg at £1,080 = 1.64p; Charolais, 428kg at £920 = 2.15p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,035 = 2.17p; Charolais, 498kg at £930 = 1.87p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,020 = 1.95p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 440kg at £840 = 1.91p; Simmental, 428kg at £865 = 2.02p; Limousin,364kg at £765 = 2.10p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin,196kg at £460 = 2.35p; Limousin, 202kg at £400 = 1.98p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 356kg at £875 = 2.46p; Charolais, 384kg at £840 = 2.19p; Limousin, 442kg at £935 = 2.12p Magherafelt producer; Belgian Blue, 326kg at £665 = 2.04p; Belgian Blue, 334kg at £670 = 2.01p; Belgian Blue, 324kg at £620 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 378kg at £735 = 1.94; Belgian Blue, 340kg at £650 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £695 = 1.64p; Blonde d'Aquitaine; 376kg at £700 = 1.86p; Limousin, 382kg at £575 = 1.51p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £475 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 280kg at £670 = 2.39p; Charolais, 278kg at £590 = 2.12p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Simmental, 512kg at £880 = 1.72p; Limousin, 474kg at £895 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; Friesian, 588kg at £510 = 0.87p; Friesian, 490kg at £655 = 1.34p; Friesian, 610kg at £550 = 0.90p.

Sheep: Fat lambs sold to £117.

A seasonal entry of over 800 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd March 2018.

Almost 200 fat ewes were entered for sale receiving a high demand topping at £114, with several passing £100.

Breeders reached £190 for ewes with doubles at foot.

A solid entry of 550 lambs were entered receiving an extremely strong trade with many lots of lambs passing £110, and the top price of £117 being paid for 2 lambs at 31kg.

Other high sellers as follows: 1 lamb 25kg £114.50, 10 lambs 24.5kg £114, 20 lambs 24.5kg £113.50, 1 lamb 36kg £113, 4 lambs 25.5kg £112, 2 lambs 24kg £110.50, 1 lamb 24kg £110, 20 lambs 26kg £110.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Castledawson producer; 2 lambs 31kg at £117 = 3.77p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £114.50 = 4.58p; Slaughtneil producer; 10 lambs 24.5kg at £114 = 4.65p; Upperlands producer; 20 lambs 24.5kg at £113.50 = 4.63p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 36kg at £113 = 3.14p; Moneymore producer; 4 lambs 25.5kg at £112 = 4.39p; Toomebridge producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £110.50 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £110 = 4.58p; Limavady producer; 20 lambs 26kg at £110 = 4.23p; Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 27.5kg at £110 = 4.00p; Kilrea producer; 27 lambs 21.3kg at £109.20 = 5.14p; Maghera producer; 13 lambs 23.6kg at £107.20 = 4.54p.

Middleweight lambs: Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 23kg at £109 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer; 21 lambs 22kg at £107 = 4.86p; Tobermore producer; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £103.50 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 23.3kg at £102 = 4.38p; Garvagh producer; 84 lambs 21.3kg at £96.50 = 4.54p; Upperlands producer; 2 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50 = 4.11p; Moneymore producer; 7 lambs 22.3kg at £95.00 = 4.27p; Moneymore producer; 4 lambs 21.3kg at £90.00 = 4.24p; Limavady producer; 5 lambs 21.6kg at £89.50 = 4.14p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 22.5kg at £95.50 = 4.24p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer; 10 lambs 20.4kg at £92.50 = 4.53p; Ballymoney producer; 27 lambs 19.3kg at £90.80 = 4.70p; Kilrea producer; 8 lambs 19kg at £90.00 = 4.74p; Claudy producer; 11 lambs 18.8kg at £87.50 = 4.65p; Stewartstown producer; 14 lambs 17.5kg at £70.50 = 4.03p; Stewartstown producer; 1 lamb 16kg at £69.00 = 4.31p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Castledawson producer; 1 ewe at £114; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £100; Castledawson producer; 1 ewe at £100; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £94.

