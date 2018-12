Heifers sell to £1,125 at Armoy Mart

A surprisingly good turnout of 135 head last Monday night for the end of the year met with a very good trade.

Steers sold to £1,150 for 570kgs, heifers to £1,125 for 590kgs, fat cows peaked at £965 for 700kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

William McKinley, Armoy, Simmental, 460kgs, £1,070, 450kgs ,£1,055. Jas Surgenor, Dervock, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,150, 580kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £945. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,055, 590kgs, £1,125, 600kgs, £1,080. Robert McCaughey, Cullybackey, Belgian Blue, 500kgs, £975. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin, Limousin, 240kgs, £615, 200kgs, £570, 260kgs, £620, 240kgs, £585, 220kgs, £560. Drew Hemphill, Armoy, 280kgs, £555, 300kgs, £580. M Cochrane, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £930. John Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 220kgs £520, 200kgs, £500. D McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 340kgs, £730, 460kgs, £885.

FRIESIANS

Richard Loughrey, Coleraine, Friesian, 560kgs, £815, 590kgs, £825. J Wasson, Armoy, Friesian, 500kgs, £730. R McCaughey, Cullybackey, Friesian, 520kgs, £780. Francis Connolly, Armoy, Friesian, 510kgs, £810.

HEIFERS

P McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,125. S Johnson, Bushmills, Charolais, 410kgs, £885, 390kgs, £800. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin, Limousin, 200kgs, £445. Sam Petticrew, Martinstown, Hereford, 200kgs, £405. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 500kgs, £880.

FAT COWS

Rasharkin producer, Limousin, 700kgs, £965. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 410kgs, £655, 405kgs, £705. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 660kgs, £705, 610kgs, £620. J Adair, Antrim, Friesian, 610kgs, £745, 540kgs, £630, 500kgs, £570.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.