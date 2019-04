Heifers sell to £1,210 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle saw fat cows selling to £1,255 and £165 per 100kgs.

Heifers selling to £1,210 and £660 over £1 per kg while bullocks and bulls sold to £1,095 and £580 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows: A Ferguson, Lislea 720kgs, £165; R Hemphill, Castlederg 480kgs, £155, 605kgs, £144; C McIlwaine, Corrick 860kgs, £146; a Castlederg farmer 460kgs, £146 and D McKelvey, Castlederg 750kgs, £131; 635kgs, £117.

Heifer prices: A Ferguson, Lislea 550kgs, £1,210, 540kgs, £1,135, 620kgs, £1,110; S Connolly, Victoria Bridge 490kgs, £1,065, 500kgs, £1,060; K Hamilton, Castlederg 520kgs, £900; W J G McLaughlin, Claudy 470kgs, £900, 350kgs, £750 and £675. M J McGoldrick, Castlederg 420kgs, £880, 430kgs, £780. B McKay, Sion Mills 460kgs, £850, 400kgs, £830; W Hamilton, Castlederg 430kgs, £825; P Gormley, Donemana 320kgs, £745, £740 and £710, 330kgs, £730; J Brown, Castlederg 300kgs, £690; H McGlynn, Castlederg 340kgs, £665 and a New Buildings farmer 270kgs and 300kgs, £615.

Bullock and bull prices: W J G McLaughlin, Claudy 515kgs, £1,095, 400kgs, £850. W A Hamilton, Castlederg 530kgs, £1,060, 470kgs, £880. A Gortin farmer 530kgs, £1,035, 520kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £970. A R Hemphill, Castlederg 530kgs, £1,025, 430kgs, £880, 410kgs, £840. S Connolly, Victoria Bridge 430kgs, £980, 420kgs, £905, 410kgs, £875. B McKay, Sion Mills 515kgs, £900. R Baxter, Drumquin 420kgs, £865 and £850, 340kgs, £825, 360kgs, £790 and £765.

A small entry of of hoggets and fat ewes sold to a better trade with hoggets selling to £104 for a pen of 25kgs while fat ewes sold from £50 to £95.