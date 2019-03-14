Heifers sell to £1,290 at Omagh Mart

Slippery road conditions meant a much reduced show at Omagh with prices generally reflecting the current weather conditions.

Heifers

N Tierney, Dungannon 400k, £1,290; 510k, £1,075 and £1,050; 565k, £1,135, William Johnston, Lack 505k, £1,020; 445k, £950, S Cullinan, Eskra 605k, £1,220; 470k, £945, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 580k, £1,165; 520k, £1,030, D Moore, Kesh 520k, £1,040; 410k, £880, D McKinney, Fintona 545k, £1,085, R K Hawkes, Omagh 545k, £1,085, L McKinley, Trillick 565k, £1,120; 445k, £950, P McGrath, Strabane 600k, £1,170, M Rodgers, Donemana 480k, £1,000; 440k, £885; 380k, £825, K Aiken, Drumquin 405k, £825; 405k, £810 and A Sproule, Aghyaran 390k, £800.

Bullocks

Leglands producer 380k, £900, B Campbell, Trillick 345k, £800, A Hawkes, Brackey 470k, £1,080; 440k, £955, D Moore, Kesh 430k, £860, C Farquhar, Dungannon 490k, £970, C O’Hagan, Eskra 585k, £1,170; 685k, £1,345 and W R Bond, Dromore 670k, £1,335; 640k, £1250.

Fat cows

M McMenamin, Drumquin 440k, £164, C Devine, Strabane 530k, £150; 630k, £149, B Kerlin, Donemana 770k, £145, M McGlinchey, Drumlea 740k, £143, R Robinson, Donemana 810k, £137; 640k, £135 and L Floyd, Castlederg 680k, £134.

Friesian cows

S Thompson, Bready 680k, £133, S and A Wilson, Omagh 640k, £131, G McCauley, Drumquin 550k, £127; 460k, £124; 590k, £123, J Henderson, Trillick 540k, £109, P Ward, Douglas Bridge 830k, £103; 740k, £101; 740k, £100 and B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 670k £100.

Weanlings

Mark Johnston, Lack £815; £790 and £730 Limousin bulls; £820 and £745 Limousin heifers, R Gilmore, Dromore £740 Limousin bull, J Donnelly, Dromore £710 Charolais bull, W P McKane, Strabane £660 Limousin bull; £590 Charolais heifer, T Johnston, Killadeas £665 and £600 Hereford heifers, K and P Maguire, Leggs P O £625 Simmental bull, S McCaffrey, Belleek £620 Charolais bull, C Crumley, Strabane £570 and £535 Aberdeen Angus heifers and K Aiken, Drumquin £540 and £510 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Dropped calves

W F Martin, Castlederg £450 Charolais bull; £380 Simmental heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £380 Belgian Blue bull, R Fraser, Kesh £370 Simmental bull, W H Cummings, Castlederg £350 Belgian Blue bull; £320 Belgian Blue heifer, T O’Kane, Leglands £345 N Blue bull; £290 Belgian Blue heifer, H O’Neill, Dromore £340 Limousin bull, W J Hamilton, Castlederg £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, G Hawkes, Omagh £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, V McFarland, Beragh £315 Belgian Blue bull, E Hughes, Dromore £300 Simmental bull, B McBride, Trillick £305 and £300 Belgian Blue bulls, D Millar, Sion Mills £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, W Stevenson, Sion Mills £300 Aberdeen Angus bull and J Oliver, Dromore £295 Hereford bull.

Sale of wintered suckled

345 calves on offer sold to keen demand in all categories. Both the calves and the buyers oblivious to the Brexit debacle.

Bull/bullock calves

J J Lawne, Belleek 395k, £1,060; 390k, £1,040; 395k, £1,000, D Gallagher, Mountfeild 325k, £860; 290k, £760; 345k, £830, G Davis, Dromore 375k, £940, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 385k, £955 (2), J Sproule, Garvetagh 290k, £830; 460k, £1,010, B Devine, Strabane 285k, £770; 300k, £780; 270k, £750; 350k, £830, C Kelly, Loughmacrory 290k, £770; 315k, £805; 360k, £865, T Teague, Trillick 385k, £980; 375k, £855; 410k, £905, C Devine, Strabane 320k, £790; 330k, £785; 325k, £750, F McAleer, Creggan, 310k, £770; 340k, £800; 325k, £825, S Mullan, Loughmacrory 370k, £920; £345k, £865 and £830; 340k, £865, W J Doherty, Newtownstewart 330k, £845; 270k, £760, C Carson, Drumlegagh 325k, £830, P Gormley, Drumquin 355k, £840, E McGirr, Errigal 315k, £740 and J Sharkey, Clanabogan 220k, £625.

Heifer calves

J J Lawne, Belleek 440k, £1,020; 360k, £840, William Weir, Ederney 390k, £965, M Armstrong, Dromore 300k, £760; 295k, £740; 320k, £750, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 395k, £900; 375k, £865, B Devine, Strabane 325k, £800, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 380k, £900; 300k, £715, C Goulding, Dromore 305k, £800, S Mullan, Loughmacrory 350k, £805; 335k, £780, C Devine, Strabane 315k, £760; 320k, £750; 350k, £800,T Sharkey, Clanabogan 300k, £735, K O’Neill, Dromore 355k, £840; 330k, £790; 335k, £760, R Irvine, Ederney, 340k, £785; 380k, £840; 360k, £830, E Davis, Dromore 350k, £800; 315k, £760, B Jones, Ederney 315k, £745 and J Reid, Trillick 300k, £705.